United States Smart Home Solar and Storage Market Opportunity Report 2023: Implications of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), & Net Metering

This industry report addresses established leaders and notable new entrants who are leveraging solar and storage solutions to help consumers save money, meet rising energy demand, and even reduce their environmental impact.
Recent years have brought a series of natural disasters that impacted electrical grids and raised awareness of grid resilience as both an infrastructure issue and a very personal issue in consumers' lives as they struggled through a pandemic with power outages caused by weather or fires.
Meanwhile, new technology innovations and trends such as the push to electrify our automotive fleet will substantially increase energy demand in the near future. With climate change disasters happening today and the EV revolution coming tomorrow, there is a significant opportunity for solar and storage providers to deliver solutions to support a lower-carbon and more resilient smart home of the future.
Key Topics Covered:
Demand for Renewable Energy
- Consumer Adoption and Purchase Channels
- Costs Savings and Backup Power at Home
- Purchase Drivers
The Players in the Home Solar Market
- Leading Solar Providers
Components of a Home Solar System
- Solar Panels and Solar Shingles - Key Players
- Inverters and Controllers - Key Players
- Batteries - Key Players
Market Drivers and Barriers
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
Policy Impact and Implications
- Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
- Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL)
- Net metering
Solar's Impact on Construction and the Connected Home
- Solar and Home Builders
- Solar as part of home energy management
Appendix
- Companies Researched or Interviewed for Report
- List of Figures
List of Figures
- Perception of Electricity Bill by Income
- Consumer Perception Regarding Renewable Energy Sources
- Ownership of Major Home Energy Equipment
- Most Appeal Purchase Channel of Solar PV and Battery Storage
- Purchase Drivers of Solar Panels
- The Home Solar Ecosystem
- Leading Solar Providers
- Solar Providers and Operating States
- Example Device Configuration
- Panel and Shingle OEMs
- Inverter OEMs
- Battery OEMs
- High Intention of Purchasing Solar Power Generator Panels
- High Familiarity with Solar Panel Generators
- Data Included in Creating the Forecast
- Residential Solar and Storage Revenue Forecast - US
