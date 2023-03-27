Global Defense Cyber Security Market to Reach $33.7 Billion by 2028: Rising IT Expenditure for Defense Fuels the Sector

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Defense Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Type, By Offering, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Defense Cyber Security Market size is expected to reach $33.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Cybersecurity protects assets from terrorism, cybercrime, and other network service disruptions. Cybersecurity solutions aid defense organizations in detecting, supervising, reporting, and tackling the cyber threats that internet-based attempts to disrupt or damage the information systems and hack essential information utilizing malware, spyware, and phishing to steal data from these organizations.



Presently, cyber threats are more persistent, smarter, and concentrated on high-value assets, which have increased the demand for a strong and high-tech cyber security system for defense industry. Furthermore, the growing risk of the cyber threat to critical infrastructures by criminal organizations and the technological enhancement in the cyber security industry is the major driving factor in its increased utilization throughout defense organizations.



A more connected defense & intelligence world would ensure that the soldiers get information with precision and in less time. But increased connectivity also means more ways for cyberattacks, data leaks, and other breaches in IT (information & technology) security.

This remains the issue at the crux of modern cybersecurity problems. However, technological developments would give organizations more techniques and tools to protect themselves from any significant cyberattack on their networks. Various cybersecurity companies are introducing new and enhanced products which can aid cybersecurity professionals in defending legacy and cloud networks, which can help the defense forces to work soundly while keeping their networks safe.



Defense IT expenses are on the surge across many developed nations. The growth of IT software, hardware, and services has implemented several changes in the defense sector, including live combat surveillance, superiority in air & space, smart weapons and battlefield management in network-centric environments, and force multipliers-related software.

In addition, implementing IT solutions has become significant in defense operations due to the increasing evolution in the type and occurrence of attacks globally.



The rising number of artificial intelligence applications in aircraft may require reliable and high-tech defence cyber security solutions. New technological advancements like the maintenance capability are used to defend the aircraft's onboard systems from cyber-attacks.

These new systems aid in increasing the aircraft defence against cyber threats and give the flight-critical abilities to verify and install multiple software and mission data files onto the aircraft. This development of autonomous aircraft to protect them from cyberattack and ensures their proper operation while being efficient by the military is expected to boost the defence cybersecurity market's growth.



Against any intrusion by offenders, criminals, or antagonistic countries, the government workforce is the first line of defence. The internet has made it easier for the antagonist to attack any department, municipality, agency, or department of any nation. Nations with IT technology are easily targeted for malware infections or ransomware attacks.

That is why attacker targets under-prepared government bureaucrats with malware, email phishing scams, or stolen passwords to enter and steal confidential government data or lock up critical systems needed for the services and operations. For instance, phishing scams utilize fake emails or text messages to lure individuals into clicking on sketchy website links to steal personal information.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $20869.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $33700 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

