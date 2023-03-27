The Sales of Egg White Powder Market is assessed to surpass the market valuation of US$ 5,071.5 Million at 11% CAGR: Forecast 2023 to 2033 | Report by FMI

NEWARK, Del, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global egg white powder market is predicted to register a robust CAGR of 11% over the forecast period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is anticipated to increase from US$ 1,768 million in 2023 to US$ 5,071.5 million by 2033 end.



The egg white powder industry is poised to witness heightened growth in the forecast period. Many people are including products containing egg white powder in their diet as egg white powder has a high level of biological value and consists of many minerals and vitamins. Additionally, egg white powder is usually utilized as an alternative to protein-rich food items owing to its prolonged shelf life in comparison to fresh eggs. The extensive application spectrum of egg white powder in bakery products, dietary supplements, ice creams, meat products, and others are the important factors increasing the sales of the product.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our PDF Sample Report

The thriving nutraceuticals and dietary supplement industry is projected to drive the egg white powder industry forward. Egg white powder is widely used as a dietary supplement for its bioavailability and lactose-free content. Additionally, this powder contains low fat and carbohydrate content, which helps in robust muscle recovery post its consumption.

Egg white powder is also used in nutraceuticals, owing to its functional and nutritional benefits. The flourishing dietary supplements and nutraceuticals industry is anticipated to elevate the consumption of egg white powder as an essential nutritional and dietary supplement. For example, in June 2021, according to a news published by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the sales of the India nutraceutical market are expected to reach US$ 18 billion by 2025.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Egg White Powder Market:

On the basis of market share, the United States is estimated to position itself at the top of the industry by attaining the maximum share of 12.2% in the global market. The dense presence of key players in the country is expected to support the country’s dominance at a global level.

in the global market. The dense presence of key players in the country is expected to support the country’s dominance at a global level. In the Asia Pacific region, Japan is expected to be a prominent shareholder of 4.1% in the forecast period. Growing health consciousness; and awareness of health benefits associated with egg white powder are fundamental aspects that are propelling the country’s growth.

in the forecast period. Growing health consciousness; and awareness of health benefits associated with egg white powder are fundamental aspects that are propelling the country’s growth. In the Europe region, Germany is expected to account for 2.9% percent of the market share. New launches and variants of the product gain huge acceptance in countries of Europe like Germany, which is bolstering the sales of egg white powder for better results in its different applications.



Have a conversation with Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6804

New Developments as Observed by FMI

Designer Protein, a company based in the United States, in October 2018, introduced Totally Egg Protein Powder. The company states that this is the first-ever protein powder that consists of important nutrients from the whole egg.

Srinivasa Group, in July 2017, partnered with Hy-line International to extend its poultry footprint and also commence its chicken and egg-powder products manufacturing plants in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, India.

Key Players in the Market

Merck KGaA

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Kewpie Corporation

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Avangardco

Sanovo

IGRECA

JW Nutritional, LLC

Rembrandt Foods

Rose Acre Farms

Others

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy now to gain access to detailed information about each segment

Key Segments

By End Use:

Food Processing

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Beverage Processing

Retail

By Grade:

Food Grade

Technical Grade

By Sales Channel:

B2B

B2C Store-based Retail Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Sports Stores Online Retail Other Sales Channels Online Retail





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Egg White Powder Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

View Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/egg-white-protein-powder-market

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Egg and Egg Products Market Size: The global Egg and Egg Products Market is expected to reach market valuation of USD 12.3 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.0% by 2022-2032.

Egg Replacement Ingredients Market Share: The global egg replacement ingredients market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The market value of the egg replacement ingredients market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 2,138.33 million by the year 2032.

Egg Wash Substitute Market Trends: The Egg Wash Substitute market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%. The market value projected to increase is from USD 1,224.9 Million in 2022 to USD 2,112.3 Million by 2032.

Egg White Cubes Market Value: The global egg white cubes market size is expected to be valued at US$ 541.7 Million in 2032 and exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Pectin Powder Market Demand: The global pectin powder market is set to relish a market valuation of US$ 429.5 million in 2023, Demand for pectin powder is likely to develop at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2023 and 2033, reaching around US$ 652.1 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com