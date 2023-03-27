Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report 2023: Rapid Adoption of Assistive Robotics for Faster and More Efficient Treatment Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rehabilitation robotics market grew from $0.97 billion in 2022 to $1.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The rehabilitation robotics market is expected to grow to $2.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.4%.



North America was the largest region in the rehabilitation robotics market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the rehabilitation robotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



During the forecast period rising instances of strokes, injuries, and neurological diseases is expected to drive the rehabilitation robotics market. For instance, according to the world Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based health agency of the united nations, in 2022, 50 million people globally were suffering from epilepsy, nearly 80% of them were living in low and middle-income countries. Hence, the rising instances of strokes, and neurological diseases is predicted to hike the demand for rehabilitation devices including rehabilitation robots.



The rapid adoption of assistive robotics for faster and more effective treatment has been a major trend in the rehabilitation robotics market. The adoption of assistive robots in the medical field is rising, for a faster and more effective treatment process and thus companies are investing more in new product development to meet the demand.

For instance, In January 2022, Labrador Systems, Inc., a US-based early-stage robotics company specializing in assistive robots, introduced the Labrador Retriever. Labrador Retriever is a personal robot that helps people live more independently by offering useful, hands-on assistance with daily tasks around the house. The robot serves as an extra set of hands, assisting people in carrying heavy loads and bringing necessary objects to close at hand. It is intended to ease the burden on the people whose everyday activities are impacted by chronic pain, injuries, or other medical conditions.



The countries covered in the rehabilitation robotics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for rehabilitation robotics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The rehabilitation robotics market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Exoskeleton Robots; Therapeutic Robots; Assistive Robots; Prosthetic Robots

2) By Patient Type: Adult; Pediatrics

3) By Part: Lower Extremity; Upper Extremity

4) By Application: Gait Therapy; Limb Mobility

5) By End User: Rehabilitation Centers; Hospitals



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.18 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.56 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Global



