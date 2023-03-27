Global Industrial Coatings and Lining Service Market Report 2023: Growing Demand from Various End-Use Industries Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Coatings and Lining Service Market - Market Size & Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial coatings and lining services market is estimated to be worth of USD 149.13 Billion in 2032 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The industrial coatings and lining service market is highly competitive and influenced by factors such as technology advancements, raw material prices, and government regulations. Companies in this market strive to offer high-quality services at competitive prices to gain a competitive advantage and meet the demands of their customers.



Industrial coatings refer to the calculation of the costs involved in producing goods and services in the industrial sector. The costs involved in industrial production include raw materials, labor, energy, and other operational expenses. Whereas, lining service is a type of industrial service that involves the application of protective or decorative linings to surfaces such as pipes, tanks, or equipment. The market for lining services is driven by the need for corrosion protection and maintenance in various industries such as chemical, oil and gas, and water treatment.



Moreover, the industrial coatings and lining service market is a specialized sector that caters to various industrial applications that require protective coatings and linings. These linings and coatings are essential in protecting the underlying surface from harsh environmental conditions, corrosives, and abrasion.

They help to extend the life of the structure, reduce maintenance costs, and improve the overall efficiency of the equipment. The demand for industrial coatings and lining services has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing number of infrastructure projects, the growth of industrial production, and the need to protect and maintain industrial assets. The use of advanced materials, coatings, and linings has become an essential part of the industry, as it helps to reduce downtime, increase safety, and improve the overall efficiency of the equipment.



Overall, the industrial coatings and lining service market is a growing sector that provides vital services to various industries. The market is highly competitive, with a mix of large multinationals and regional players competing for market share. The growth of the market is expected to continue in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for advanced materials, the growth of the industrial sector, and the need for cost-effective and sustainable solutions.



Some of the leading players in the industrial coatings and lining services market include Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, and The Valspar Corporation. The market is also characterized by the presence of numerous regional players who cater to the specific needs of local industries.



Based on resin, the market is segregated into polyurethane, acrylic, polyester, and epoxy. Each of these materials has different properties that make them suitable for specific applications.



Polyurethane coatings offer excellent abrasion resistance, flexibility, and impact resistance, making them ideal for flooring, decking, and protective coatings. Whereas, acrylic coatings offer good weather resistance, clarity, and UV stability, makes them ideal for applications such as roofing, skylights, and windows, polyester coatings are known for their high chemical resistance and durability, making them ideal for storage tanks and pipes and epoxy coatings are known for their excellent adhesion, chemical resistance, and hardness, making them ideal for flooring, countertops, and protective coatings.



In conclusion, the choice of material for industrial coatings and lining services depends on the specific requirements of the application and the environment in which it will be used.



Based on technology, the market is segmented into water based, solvent based, powder, pre- treatment.



Water-based coatings are environmentally friendly and offer high durability, while solvent-based coatings offer high performance and a quick drying time. On the other hand, Powder coatings provide uniform thickness and a smooth finish, and pre-treatment ensures adhesion and durability of the coating. The demand for industrial coatings and lining services is driven by the growing infrastructure and construction industry, increasing demand for protective coatings in harsh environments, and growing awareness about the benefits of industrial coatings.



Based on services, the market is segmented into specification consulting, on - site surveys, OEM coatings. These services are aimed at providing protection to industrial equipment and facilities against harsh environmental conditions and corrosion. With the increasing demand for durable and efficient coatings and linings, the market is expected to grow in the coming years. OEM coatings, in particular, are popular among original equipment manufacturers due to their ability to enhance the durability and performance of their products.



OEM coatings are specifically designed for original equipment manufacturers and are engineered to meet the requirements of their specific products. Whereas, specification consulting services help clients choose the best coatings and linings for their specific applications, taking into consideration factors such as durability, longevity, and resistance to specific environmental conditions and on-site surveys provide a comprehensive assessment of the site, including the condition of the surface to be coated, as well as its exposure to environmental factors such as moisture and temperature.



Based on end-user, the market is segregated into general finishes, wood, heavy duty equipment, automotive parts, coil and extrusion, appliance, consumer electronics, transportation.



Industrial coatings and lining services provide protection and aesthetic enhancement to a wide range of products and surfaces. This includes general finishes for wood products, heavy-duty equipment for various industries, automotive parts for automobiles, coil and extrusion for manufacturing, appliances for home use, consumer electronics for personal use, and transportation vehicles for various modes of transportation. With various application methods, such as spray, dip, and brush, these services offer durable and long-lasting protection, improved product appearance, and increased product lifespan.



Based on region, the industrial coatings and lining services market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Among these, strong growth is expected in North America and Europe due to growth in the automotive OEM, machinery and construction industries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly, driven by growth in the construction and oil and gas industries.



