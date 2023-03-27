Triptorelin Market to cross USD 1.49 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Triptorelin market value is predicted to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising awareness about precocious puberty is a key driver behind market revenue. Precocious puberty (early puberty) is the early onset of secondary sexual traits in children, both male and female, before the ages of 8 and 9, and a rapidly growing global population base has led to more individuals suffering from this condition, which has proliferated the demand for triptorelin.

Low packaging costs to foster vials product form segment development

Triptorelin market share from vials segment is poised to grow at over 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2032, driven by the longer shelf life and low packaging costs of vials. Multi-dose vaccine vials incur lower storage and packaging costs and boasts of numerous environmental benefits, escalating its adoption in the market. The lower associated costs also ensures that there is a higher availability of vials over other product forms, which further outlines the segment outlook. Single-dose vials also do not contain antimicrobial preservatives to reduce the risk of contamination and can be discarded immediately post-use, which favors their adoption.

Convenience of subcutaneous route of administration to bring high revenues to market

Triptorelin industry volume from subcutaneous segment held a valuation of more than USD 320 million in 2022, fueled mainly by its convenience. It is effective in insulin, vaccines, and expansion hormone administration for continuous delivery at a low dose rate. Moreover, the drug is diffused at a sustained absorption rate as the subcutaneous tissue has few blood vessels. Since it is self-injectable, it can reduce the healthcare expenses, which greatly promotes its adoption.

High customization to impel retail pharmacy distribution channel segment progress

The retail pharmacy segment accounted for more than 51% of the triptorelin market potential in 2022, on account of the surging number of retail pharmacies worldwide. Better availability of customized services, which are tailored to the patient’s requirements and health status is further augmenting the demand for retail pharmacies.

The segment value can also be ascribed to ease of accessibility, affordability, top-notch customer service, and a wide array of healthcare products retail pharmacies offer.

Growing incidence of cancer to strengthen North America triptorelin industry expansion

North America triptorelin market accounted for over 39% of the overall market share in 2022, on account of growing investments in healthcare in the region. In October 2022, the U.S. government invested over USD 110 million towards the improvement of rural healthcare. The regional outlook can also be credited to increasing product approvals from government watchdogs such as U.S. FDA coupled with new product development by market leaders.

Product innovations to define the competitive landscape for triptorelin industry

The list of major triptorelin market players includes names such as Varian Pharmed, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., LGM Pharma., Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ipsen Pharma, and Merck & Co., Inc., among others.

