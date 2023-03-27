Embedded GUI Development Software Market To Hit USD 1,012.4 Million by 2030 at a 25.9% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Embedded GUI Development Software Market by offering, by type by technology, by application forecast till 2030”, the market was valued at USD 133.9 million in 2021 and USD 159.9 million in 2022. Market predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2023 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 25.9% to attain a valuation of around USD 1,012.4 million by the end of 2030.

Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global embedded GUI development software market report include:

MicroEJ

Tara Systems GmbH

IBIS Solutions APS

Embien Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Altia, Inc.

Amulet Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Rightware

The Qt Company

Crank AMETEK

The Embedded GUI Development Software market will expand even more as a result of major market players investing heavily in R&D to expand their product lines. Additionally, market participants are launching new products, entering into contracts, acquiring companies, increasing investments, and collaborating with other organizations in order to expand their global footprint. In order to grow and survive in a more cutthroat and competitive market climate, competitors within the Embedded GUI Development Software business must provide affordable products.

Embedded GUI Development Software Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 1,012.4 (2030) Market CAGR during 2022-2030 25.9% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Market Segmentation

The global embedded graphical user interface development software market is bifurcated based on components, organization size, and industry vertical.

By components, the software segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, large enterprise will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By industry vertical, consumer electronics will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Smart Wearable Technology by Consumers to Boost Market Growth

The industrial growth of Embedded GUI Development Software is being driven by consumer acceptance of smart wearable technology products. By using sensors to measure things like oxygen levels, cholesterol levels, and calories burned, these devices help with health monitoring. In addition, wearable technology companies including Fitbit, Samsung, Noise, and Fossil Group Inc. are releasing watches & other accessories having health tracking features. Because it enables users in checking their health, a service like this is anticipated to appeal to customers and open up new market opportunities.

Opportunities

Increasing Use in Home Automation and Smart Homes to offer Robust Opportunities

Given the growing number of IoT-connected devices and consumers who are tech aware, manufacturers of smart homes and home automation systems must offer sophisticated user experiences which are visually appealing and dependably efficient. The embedded GUI development framework unites designers and programmers to create, create, and validate user-friendly, robust smart home GUI experience that consume less energy and conform to strict performance standards. A computer's or another information device's internal user interface is referred to as the user interface in wearables. The web-based configuration program needed a significant overhaul in terms of the user interface, information architecture, & data workflow in order to allow users to evaluate many information blocks in a single view.

Restraints and Challenges

Complex Implementation to act as Market Restraint

The complex implementation, high cost, higher time requirement, and the availability of open-source & free source tools may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The market has been unaffected by the COVID-19 epidemic. The pause in operating activity caused by the pandemic has disrupted the supply chains for consumer electronics, which has had a significant negative impact on the electronics sector. The COVID-19 epidemic is anticipated to have a major effect on both businesses worldwide and the electronics value chain. As a result, the market was significantly impacted by the closure of manufacturing companies, problems in the semiconductor supply chain, lengthy wait times for hardware, etc. On the other hand, the market is anticipated to continue expanding due to the use of the embedded medical devices in the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world battles the pandemic, governments from diverse nations are recognizing the need for greater healthcare infrastructure. Embedded systems are frequently used in handheld & portable medical devices, like vital sign monitoring systems. Moreover, portable self-examination tools enable users to do at-home guided tests that aid medical professionals in detecting COVID-19-infected people. Monitoring the individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus is also crucial. These tools make it easier to plan at-home checkups on a regular basis and make it easier to share the results with the appropriate doctors.

Regional Analysis

North America to Head Embedded GUI Development Software Market

Throughout the projected period, North America is anticipated to hold the greatest market share for the embedded GUI development software, with 38.8%. The desire for user-friendly & interactive embedded systems is driving growth in the North American market for embedded GUI development software. The expansion of this market in the area is being fueled by the emergence of the IoT and the expanding use of connected devices in numerous industries. Qt, National Instruments, Green Hills Software, Embedded Wizard, and others are some of the major companies in the North American embedded GUI development software market. The market in North America is dominated by businesses like Green Hills Software. The business has a sizable presence in the area and offers software solutions for embedded systems and the IoT. The business has also concentrated on improving its software development tool to handle cutting-edge technologies like touchscreens and high-end graphics.

Europe to Have Admirable Growth in Embedded GUI Development Software Market

The region of Europe is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR. The demand for embedded GUI development tools is increasing in Europe, driven by the Internet of Things (IoT) and its exponential growth. Additionally, rising customer expectations for features like new forms of longer battery life, connectivity, & data-driven features are fueling this market's expansion in the region.

Industry Updates

January 2023- Infineon Technologies AG and Altia announced their collaboration. Early in 2023, the TRAVEOTM T2G Cluster microcontroller family from Infineon will be able to run display applications thanks to the Altia CloudWare software platform.

