Dental Digital X-Ray Global Market Report 2023: Development of AI-Based Digital X-Ray Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Digital X-ray Market by Product (Digital, Analog), Type (Intraoral (Panoramic), Extraoral (Digital Sensor), Hybrid), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Dental Hospitals, Forensic Laboratories), & Region - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental digital x-ray market is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.9%.

With the increasing focus on early diagnosis of dental diseases/disorders, the importance of efficient dental imaging methods, like dental digital x-ray systems, has grown over the past few years and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Other factors such as the rise in the aging population across the world, and rising disposable income in developing countries are also set to contribute to the increasing use of dental digital x-ray systems as a diagnostic modality.

However, the high cost of dental digital X-rays and lack of reimbursement for dental care could act as a deterrent to market growth.

By type, hybrid x-ray systems were the fastest-growing segment in the dental digital x-ray market during the forecast period.

The extraoral x-ray systems segment was the largest in 2021, whereas, the hybrid x-ray systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Hybrid X-ray systems enable capturing panoramic, cephalometric, as well as CBCT imaging in a single scan and provide minimum radiation exposure compared to conventional X-ray systems, which makes them an increasingly favorable choice.

Among Intraoral X-ray Systems, the digital sensors sub-segment is expected to occupy the larger share.

The intraoral x-ray systems segment is divided into photostimulable phosphor systems and digital sensors. The digital sensors segment was the larger segment out of the two in 2021 and is also expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The major reasons for market growth are the ease of use and the cost advantage of digital sensors over PSP systems. Additionally, digital sensors significantly reduce operating time and provide excellent-quality images.

In 2021, Japan accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific dental digital x-ray market.

Japan has one of the oldest populations globally, which directly relates to a higher prevalence of dental diseases and edentulism. Additionally, the high adoption of the latest technologies in dental imaging, including digital x-ray systems, is leading to market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements

Rapidly Growing Aging Population

Reduced Diagnosis Time and Improved Cost Savings

Increasing Adoption of Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (Cbct)

Increasing Number of Dental Disorders

Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Increased Accessibility and Data Management

Restraints

High Cost of Digital X-Ray Systems and Potential Risks Associated with Radiation Exposure

Lack of Reimbursement for Dental Care

Opportunities

Growing Medical Tourism

Development of AI-Based Digital X-Ray Systems

Low Penetration of Advanced Dental Digital X-Ray Systems

Emerging Markets

Challenges

Management of High Volume

Companies Mentioned

Acteon Group

Air Techniques, Inc.

Amann Girrbach Ag

Apixia

Cefla Sc

Corix Medical Systems

Denfort International

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Durr Dental Se

Envista Holdings Corporation

Fussen Tech.

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

J. Morita Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Owandy Radiology

Planet Dds

Planmeca Oy

Ray

Roson Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Sota Imaging

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Trident

Varex Imaging Corporation

Vatech Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Senmy Dental Equipment Co., Ltd

