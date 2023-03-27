MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Revenue to Top US$2.89 Billion by 2033; Hospital Segment to Lead Sales; Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for MRI-guided radiation therapy systems is currently valued at US$ 545.1 million and is anticipated to generate US$ 2.89 billion in sales by the end of 2033. According to Fact.MR study, sales of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems will significantly increase at a 18.1% CAGR over the next 10 years.



Since MRI-guided radiation therapy systems are widely used in the treatment of cancer, the rising incidence of various malignancies is anticipated to significantly boost market growth over the course of the forecast period. It is also projected that rising capital spending on establishing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies would increase shipments of MRI-guided radiation therapy equipment in the future.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2572

MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights: Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 545.1 Million in 2023 Market Size Value by US$ 2.89 Billion by 2033 Growth rate CAGR of 18.1% from 2023-2033 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 170 No. Tables 21 No. of Charts & Figures 83 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type ; By Product; MR Dimension; End User and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends



Drivers

The rising prevalence of cancer across the globe is driving the demand for advanced radiation therapy systems, including MRI-guided radiation therapy systems.

The development of new and advanced radiation therapy systems, such as MRI-guided radiation therapy systems, is driving the market growth.

The growing investments in research and development activities aimed at developing innovative radiation therapy systems are expected to drive market growth.

Governments across the globe are investing in the development of advanced radiation therapy systems, which is driving market growth.

MRI-guided radiation therapy systems offer non-invasive treatment options, which are increasingly preferred by patients, thereby supporting the growth of the market.

The rising awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the benefits of MRI-guided radiation therapy is boosting the market growth.

Restraints

The high cost of these systems is a major restraint for market growth, as it limits the adoption of these systems in developing countries and smaller healthcare facilities.

The effective use of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems requires highly skilled professionals, which is a major challenge for market growth.

Trends

Hybrid systems that combine MRI-guided radiation therapy with other imaging modalities, such as PET or CT, are gaining popularity, as they provide improved accuracy and efficiency in cancer treatment.

AI and ML algorithms are being developed to optimize radiation therapy planning and improve treatment outcomes.

Compact and mobile systems are being developed, which can be used in smaller healthcare facilities and in rural areas, where access to advanced medical equipment is limited.

The focus is shifting towards patient-centric care, with personalized treatment planning and delivery based on individual patient characteristics and needs.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation therapy that is gaining popularity due to its improved precision and reduced side effects, and MRI-guided proton therapy systems are being developed.

Key players in the market are entering into collaborations and partnerships to develop innovative and advanced MRI-guided radiation therapy systems and expand their market presence.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2572

Regional Landscape:

United States is expected to account for a substantial share in the market. Various factors such as developed healthcare infrastructure and the significant presence of reimbursement policies in the United States are expected to boost the adoption of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems.

Moreover, as per American Cancer Society website, nearly 1.9 million new cases of cancer were recorded in year 2022. The rising senescent population and the presence of key radiation therapy providers is expected to support the growth of the market.

In European countries, mortality rate of cancer has been increasing for the past few years and this trend is expected to boost the adoption of MRI-guided Radiation therapy systems.



Competitive Landscape

MRI-guided Radiation therapy systems market is highly consolidated. Companies such as Elekta AB and ViewRay are dominating the global market and currently, account for around 80% of the global market share.

Launched in 2021, the Elekta Harmony system combines advanced MRI imaging with linear accelerator radiation therapy for improved treatment accuracy and precision.

MRIdian Linac system was launched in 2021. And this combines MRI-guided radiation therapy with a linear accelerator for improved treatment precision and reduced treatment times.

Moreover, ViewRay and RaySearch announced a collaboration in 2021 to develop new treatment planning and delivery software for the MRIdian Linac system.



In addition to this, companies are receiving FDA approvals to expand their sales potential across various countries.

C-RAD received FDA clearance for its SIGRT system in 2021, which provides real-time monitoring and motion management for radiation therapy.



Key Companies Profiled

Elekta AB

ViewRay Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V



Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons: MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2572

Key Questions Covered in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size: The global hormone replacement therapy market size is estimated at USD 18.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 32.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Dual Therapy Stent Market Sales: The global duel therapy stent market sales valued at USD 11.09 Billion in 2022. The market is estimated to surpass a valuation of USD 23.07 Billion by 2032. The forecast duration of this report is 2022- 2032.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market Share: The global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market share account for a share of USD 23.42 Billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to surpass the valuation of USD 33.30 Billion by end of the forecast period i.e. 2032. The rheumatoid arthritis stem cell market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5 %.

Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market Growth: Emergence of more effective oral and other anticoagulants may also hamper the market growth. In addition, high cost associated with the therapy and lack of its awareness in various regions across the globe will possibly confine the dual antiplatelet therapy market growth.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.