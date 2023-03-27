Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Connected Supply Chains and Operational Efficacy & Flexibility Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market (2023-2028) by Component, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market is estimated to be USD 85.54 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 169.59 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.8%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapidly Growing Industrial Automation

Growing Demand for Connected Supply Chain and Operational Efficacy & Flexibility

Increasing Business Adoption of Cloud Computing Platforms

Restraints

Incompatibility with Legacy Equipment and Coupled with Relatively High Implementation Costs

Opportunities

Constant Innovation and Development in the Field of IIoT

Industry Inclination towards Predictive Maintenance Technologies

Challenges

Possibilities of Data Security and Privacy Threats

Market Segmentations



The Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market is segmented based on Component, Application, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, Services, and Connectivity.

By Application, the market is classified into Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, and Transportation & Logistics.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd, Ansys Inc., Honeywell International, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corp., IBM Corp., Rockwell Automation GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $85.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $169.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market, By Component



7 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market, By Application



8 Americas' Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market



9 Europe's Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market

10 Middle East and Africa's Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market



11 APAC's Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market

12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Ansys, Inc.

Arm Ltd.

Cisco Systems

Dassault Systemes

General Electric Company

Honeywell International

Huawei Technologies

Intel Corp.

IBM Corp.

KUKA Ag

NEC Corp.

PTC Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens Ag

Sigfox

Texas Instruments Inc.

