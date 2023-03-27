Global Bio-based and Sustainable Packaging Report 2023 - 2033: Environmental and Consumer Concerns Have Resulted in the Developed of Bio-Based Materials

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Packaging 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Environmental and consumer concerns have resulted in the developed of bio-based materials as alternatives to petrochemicals for packaging applications.

Bio-based packaging materials are made from renewable and biodegradable raw materials, as sustainable alternatives to non-renewable, petroleum-based packaging. Examples include paper made from wood fibres and various types of plastic such as bio-PE, which is made from sugar cane.

Bio-based and sustainable packaging is a major global trend, with numerous start-ups and large companies developing alternatives to single-use plastic packaging. The global plastics sector currently produces >250 million tons annually, and they are used extensively in packaging due to their low cost and weight.

Over 99% of this is derived from fossil fuels, and most of it is not biodegradable. Currently, the packaging materials are largely based on glass, aluminium and tin, and fossil derived synthetic plastics. These materials possess high strength and barrier properties. However, they are unsustainable, some are fragile such as glass, and their weight adds to energy costs for shipping.

Discarded plastic bags and containers have also raised issues relating to environmental pollution due to their non-biodegradable nature. Biodegradable takeaway food containers and single-use plastic bags are being used as a substitute, but only degrade completely when subjected to a harsh thermal treatment above 50 C.

Innovative packaging materials composed of blends or pure bio-based materials are expected to improve the sustainability of these products. Using renewable resources for the development of bio-based packaging material produces a smaller carbon footprint, reduces environmental impact, increases acceptance by consumers, maintains barrier properties and shelf-life of the packaged good, and allows for a sustainable end of life.

Report contents include:

An overview of global market outlook for bio-based and sustainable packaging.

Materials utilized in bio-based and sustainable packaging including Synthetic bio-based packaging materials, Natural bio-based packaging materials, Natural fibers, Lignin, bio-based coatings and films etc.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2033.

Identification of market trends, issues and forecast impacting the global bio-based and sustainable packaging market and quantification of the market based on type, application, and region.

Recent advancements and innovations in the bio-based and sustainable packaging market.

Comprehensive profiles of 169 companies in the market. Companies profiled include An Phat Bioplastics, Anellotech, Inc., Arekapak GmbH, Arkema S.A., Avantium, BIOLO, BlockTexx Pty Ltd., Carbiolice, Cellugy, DuFor Resins B.V., Esbottle Oy, Full Cycle Bioplastics LLC, Futurity Bio-Ventures Ltd., Genecis Bioindustries, Huhtamaki, Kaneka Corporation, Kelpi Industries, Lactips S.A., Marea, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, MakeGrowLab, New Zealand Natural Fibres, Oimo, Plafco Fibertech Oy,Sufresca, Sulapac, Teal Bioworks, TerraVerdae Bioworks Inc. and Tianjin GreenBio Materials.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 The Global Plastics Market

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Policy and regulations

3.5 The circular economy

3.6 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging

3.6.1 Polyolefins: Polypropylene and polyethylene

3.6.2 PET and other polyester polymers

3.6.3 Renewable and bio-based polymers for packaging

3.6.4 Comparison of synthetic fossil-based and bio-based polymers

3.6.5 Processes for bioplastics in packaging

3.6.6 End-of-life treatment of bio-based and sustainable packaging

3.7 Plastic recycling

3.7.1 Mechanical recycling

3.7.1.1 Closed-loop mechanical recycling

3.7.1.2 Open-loop mechanical recycling

3.7.1.3 Polymer types, use, and recovery

3.7.2 Advanced chemical recycling

3.7.2.1 Main streams of plastic waste

3.7.2.2 Comparison of mechanical and advanced chemical recycling

4 Bioplastics and Biopolymers in Packaging

4.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

4.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

4.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics

4.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

4.2.1 Biodegradability

4.2.2 Compostability

4.3 Advantages and disadvantages

4.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

4.5 Applications

4.5.1 Paper and board packaging

4.5.2 Food packaging

4.5.2.1 Bio-based Films and Trays

4.5.2.2 Bio-based Pouches and Bags

4.5.2.3 Bio-based Textiles and Nets

4.5.2.4 Bioadhesives

4.5.2.5 Barrier coatings and films

4.5.2.6 Intelligent and Smart Food Packaging

4.5.2.7 Bio-based Sensors

4.5.2.8 Antimicrobial Films

4.5.2.9 Bio-based Inks and Dyes

4.5.2.10 Edible Coatings

4.6 Synthetic bio-based packaging materials

4.6.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

4.6.1.1 Market analysis

4.6.1.2 Producers and production capacities, current and planned

4.6.1.2.1 Lactic acid producers and production capacities

4.6.1.2.2 PLA producers and production capacities

4.6.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)

4.6.2.1 Market analysis

4.6.2.2 Producers and production capacities

4.6.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

4.6.3.1 Market analysis

4.6.3.2 Producers and production capacities

4.6.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

4.6.4.1 Market analysis

4.6.4.2 Comparative properties to PET

4.6.4.3 Producers and production capacities

4.6.4.3.1 FDCA and PEF producers and production capacities

4.6.5 Polyamides (Bio-PA)

4.6.5.1 Market analysis

4.6.5.2 Producers and production capacities

4.6.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)- Aliphatic aromatic copolyesters

4.6.6.1 Market analysis

4.6.6.2 Producers and production capacities

4.6.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

4.6.7.1 Market analysis

4.6.7.2 Producers and production capacities

4.6.8 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

4.6.8.1 Market analysis

4.6.8.2 Comparative properties to PET

4.6.8.3 Producers and production capacities

4.6.8.3.1 FDCA and PEF producers and production capacities

4.6.8.3.2 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF) production capacities 2019-2033 (1,000 tons)

4.6.9 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

4.6.9.1 Market analysis

4.6.9.2 Producers and production capacities

4.6.10 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

4.6.10.1 Market analysis

4.6.10.2 Producers and production capacities

4.7 Natural bio-based packaging materials

4.7.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

4.7.1.1 Technology description

4.7.1.2 Types

4.7.1.2.1 PHB

4.7.1.2.2 PHBV

4.7.1.3 Synthesis and production processes

4.7.1.4 Market analysis

4.7.1.5 Commercially available PHAs

4.7.1.6 PHAS in packaging

4.7.1.7 PHA production capacities 2019-2033 (1,000 tons)

4.7.2 Starch-based blends

4.7.2.1 Properties

4.7.2.2 Applications in packaging

4.7.3 Cellulose

4.7.3.1 Feedstocks

4.7.3.1.1 Wood

4.7.3.1.2 Plant

4.7.3.1.3 Tunicate

4.7.3.1.4 Algae

4.7.3.1.5 Bacteria

4.7.3.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

4.7.3.2.1 Properties

4.7.3.3 Nanocellulose

4.7.3.3.1 Cellulose nanocrystals

4.7.3.3.1.1 Applications in packaging

4.7.3.3.2 Cellulose nanofibers

4.7.3.3.2.1 Applications in packaging

4.7.3.3.2.1.1 Reinforcement and barrier

4.7.3.3.2.1.2 Biodegradable food packaging foil and films

4.7.3.3.2.1.3 Paperboard coatings

4.7.3.3.3 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

4.7.3.3.3.1 Applications in packaging

4.7.4 Protein-based bioplastics in packaging

4.7.5 Algal-based packaging

4.7.5.1 Production

4.7.5.2 Applications in packaging

4.7.5.3 Producers

4.7.6 Mycelium

4.7.6.1 Applications in packaging

4.7.7 Chitosan

4.7.7.1 Applications in packaging

4.7.8 Bio-naphtha

4.7.8.1 Overview

4.7.8.2 Markets and applications

4.7.9 Lipids and Waxes

4.8 Natural fibers

4.8.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

4.8.2 Bamboo

4.8.3 Banana leaves

4.8.4 Coconut fibres

4.8.5 Elephant grass

4.8.6 Residual streams from the agri- and horticulture

4.8.7 Commercially available natural fiber products

4.8.8 Applications in packaging

4.9 Lignin

4.9.1 Types of lignin

4.9.2 Properties

4.9.3 Applications in packaging

4.10 Nanomaterials

5 Bio-based Films and Coatings in Packaging

5.1 Challenges using bio-based paints and coatings

5.2 Types of bio-based coatings and films in packaging

5.2.1 Polyurethane coatings

5.2.1.1 Properties

5.2.1.2 Bio-based polyurethane coatings

5.2.1.3 Products

5.2.2 Acrylate resins

5.2.2.1 Properties

5.2.2.2 Bio-based acrylates

5.2.2.3 Products

5.2.3 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

5.2.3.1 Properties

5.2.3.2 Bio-PLA coatings and films

5.2.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) coatings

5.2.5 Cellulose coatings and films

5.2.5.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

5.2.5.2 Cellulose nanofibers

5.2.5.2.1 Properties

5.2.5.2.2 Product developers

5.2.6 Lignin

5.2.6.1 Lignin coatings

5.2.7 Protein-based biomaterials for coatings

5.2.7.1 Plant derived proteins

5.2.7.2 Animal origin proteins

5.2.8 Alginate

6 Global Production of Bio-based and Sustainable Packaging

6.1 Flexible packaging

6.2 Rigid packaging

6.3 Coatings and films

7 Company Profiles (169 Company Profiles)

8 References

