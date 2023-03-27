Global Bioenergy Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by Over $80 Billion - Advances in Enzyme Technologies and the Emergence of Alternatives to Conventional Transportation Fuels

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioenergy Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bioenergy market is forecasted to grow by $80.16 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.6%

This study identifies the increasing investments in the bioenergy sector as one of the prime reasons driving the bioenergy market growth during the next few years.

Also, advances in enzyme technologies and the emergence of alternatives to conventional transportation fuels will lead to sizable demand in the market. The market is driven by increasing concerns about the environment and energy security, rising need for renewable clean fuel, and supportive government policies.

The report on the bioenergy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bioenergy market vendors. Also, the bioenergy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

