Bram Lowsky joins CloudMD as new Head of Health and Wellness Services (formerly Enterprise Health Solutions)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQX: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), an innovative health solutions company transforming the delivery of care, announced the appointment of Bram Lowsky as Executive Vice President, Head of Health and Wellness Services at CloudMD. In this role Bram will be focused on continuing to deliver high quality health and wellness services with exceptional member experience and strong clinical outcomes.



“I am very pleased to welcome Bram to our executive leadership team,” said Karen Adams, CEO of CloudMD. “This is a pivotal time at CloudMD as we begin to scale our operations to serve a fast-growing customer base. The success of our strategic roadmap relies on our ability to effectively scale service delivery while maintaining high member engagement to empower individuals to lead happier, healthier, and more productive lives. Bram will drive a culture that puts both customer experience and clinical outcomes at the forefront. Under Bram’s leadership, we will accelerate our strategy of leveraging healthcare navigation to ensure personalized and connected care.”

Bram commented, “I am inspired by CloudMD’s strategic vision which focuses on whole person care by supporting mental, physical and occupational health issues through a connected network of healthcare professionals. I’ve built my career helping businesses across the talent lifecycle with the goal of empowering employees to manage both their health and careers. CloudMD has the solution for the next evolution in employee lifecycle management, their integrated program, Kii, addresses the employees' health in a unified manner. HR leaders today understand that organizational resilience is a key driver of productivity and that helping their employees to be healthy and happy is essential in achieving this.”

Bram has over 20 years of experience where he has demonstrated his ability to transform organizations in the delivery of health, wellness, and change management services. He has delivered record revenue growth and profitability gains at multiple companies and is recognized as being an industry leader in increasing employee productivity. His entrepreneurial spirit shines through in his work building and empowering teams to deliver measurable results. He recently held executive leadership roles at Randstad RiseSmart, and Ceridian

Bram will work with the executive team to ensure CloudMD delivers on its purpose of empowering healthier lives and will report directly to Karen Adams, CEO of CloudMD.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is an innovative North American healthcare service provider focused on empowering healthier living by combining leading edge technology with an exceptional national network of healthcare professionals. Every day, our employees and health care providers live our values of deliver excellence, collaboration, connected communication and accountability to solve complex health problems. CloudMD’ s industry leading workplace health and wellbeing solution, Kii, supports members and their families with a personalized and connected healthcare experience across mental, physical and occupation health. Kii delivers superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high engagement, and measurable ROI for payers such as employers, educational institutions, associations, government, and insurers. CloudMD is also a market leader in workplace absence management through data-driven prevention, intervention and return to work programs.

In addition, the Company sells health and productivity tools to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare service providers to empower them to deliver better care. Visit www.cloudmd.com to learn more about the Company’s comprehensive healthcare offerings.

