Global UV LED Market Size & Share Was Valued at $847.2 Mn in 2022 and is Projected to Grow Around $8.6 Bn by 2030, With 22.9% of CAGR

Omaha, NE, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “UV LED Market By Industry Vertical (Healthcare & Medical, Agriculture, Industrial, Residential, And Commercial), By Type (UV-A, UV-B, And UV-C), By Application (Curing, Purification, Indoor Gardening, Counterfeit Detection, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global UV LED Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 847.2 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 8.6 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is UV LED? How big is the UV LED Industry?

UV LED Report Coverage & Overview:

UV LED, or ultraviolet light-emitting diode, is a type of LED that emits ultraviolet light with wavelengths ranging from 200 to 400 nm. Unlike traditional UV lamps, UV LED lights are small, energy-efficient, and long lasting, making them ideal for various applications, such as curing, sterilization, purification, counterfeit detection, and medical and scientific research. UV LED technology has several advantages over conventional UV lamps, including instant on/off functionality, reduced heat generation, and reduced environmental impact due to the absence of hazardous materials, such as mercury. Additionally, the use of UV LED technology can result in significant energy savings, making it an attractive option for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint and save on energy costs.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/uv-led-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 190+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global UV LED Market: Growth Dynamics

The global UV LED market is expected to surge exponentially due to an increase in demand for water purification and air sterilization. With growing concerns about water and air pollution, the demand for UV LED-based water purification and air sterilization systems is on the rise. Besides, UV LEDs are used in medical applications such as phototherapy, surgical lighting, and diagnosis, driving the demand for UV LED systems in the healthcare sector. Apart from that, UV LEDs are widely used in horticulture and agriculture for crop protection, pest control, and improving plant growth.

In addition, UV LEDs consume less energy and last longer than traditional lighting solutions, making them a more sustainable and cost-effective choice for consumers. These factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing potential in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, driven by growing industrialization and urbanization and the development of new applications such as food processing, cosmetics, and forensic science create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of UV LED systems and lack of awareness about the perks of the technology impedes the growth of the market to an extent.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/uv-led-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 847.2 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 8.6 billion CAGR Growth Rate 22.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Phoseon Technology, Sensor Electronic Technology, Crystal IS, Semileds Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM, Nichia Corporation, Lumileds Holding B.V., Nitride Semiconductors, Qingdao Jason Electric, Luminus Devices, Raycus, HPLighting, COBRA Cure FX, UVEXS, Advanced Optoelectronic Technology, Bolb Inc., L.G. Innotek Co. Ltd., and Nordson Corporation. Key Segment By Industry Vertical, By Type, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global UV LED market is expected to grow annually at a promising CAGR of around 22.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

In terms of revenue, the global UV LED market size was valued at around $847.2 million and is projected to reach 8.6 billion by the end of 2030.

UV LED, or ultraviolet light-emitting diode, is a type of LED that emits ultraviolet light with wavelengths ranging from 200 to 400 nm. Unlike traditional UV lamps, UV LED lights are small, energy-efficient, and long lasting, making them ideal for various applications, such as curing, sterilization, purification, counterfeit detection, and medical and scientific research.

Based on type, the UV-A LED segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on application, the curing segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2022.

Browse the full “UV LED Market By Industry Vertical (Healthcare & Medical, Agriculture, Industrial, Residential, And Commercial), By Type (UV-A, UV-B, And UV-C), By Application (Curing, Purification, Indoor Gardening, Counterfeit Detection, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/uv-led-market



UV LED Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global UV LED market is segmented into industry verticals, types, applications, and regions.

Based on type, the market is segmented into UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C. The UV-A LED segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The UV-A LED segment is used in a variety of applications such as curing, printing, and counterfeit detection. The increasing demand for UV LED-based curing systems in the printing and coating industries is driving the growth of the UV-A LED segment. UV-A LEDs are also used in counterfeit detection applications, such as verifying the authenticity of banknotes and passports. Furthermore, the growing adoption of UV-A LED in horticulture and agriculture for plant growth and pest control is also driving the growth of the UV-A LED segment.

By industry vehicle, the market can be segmented into commercial, industrial, residential, agriculture, and healthcare & medical.

By type, the market can be segmented into UV-C, UV-B, and UV-A.

By application, the market can be segmented into counterfeit detection, indoor gardening, disinfection, curing, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into curing, purification, indoor gardening, counterfeit detection, and others. The curing segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow simultaneously at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of this segment is its immaculate application in various industries such as printing, coating, and electronics for its energy efficiency, high performance, and environmental friendliness. One of the primary advantages of UV LED curing is its energy efficiency. Unlike thermal curing, which requires high temperatures and consumes a lot of energy, UV LED curing does not generate heat, making it more energy-efficient and cost-effective. Additionally, UV LED curing offers better process control, which helps to minimize waste and improve product quality.

The global UV LED market is segmented as follows:

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare & Medical

Agriculture

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

By Type

UV-A

UV-B

UV-C

By Application

Curing

Purification

Indoor Gardening

Counterfeit Detection

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global UV LED market include -

Phoseon Technology

Sensor Electronic Technology

Crystal IS

Semileds Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

OSRAM

Nichia Corporation

Lumileds Holding B.V.

Nitride Semiconductors

Qingdao Jason Electric

Luminus Devices

Raycus

HPLighting

COBRA Cure FX

UVEXS

Advanced Optoelectronic Technology

Bolb Inc.

L.G. Innotek Co. Ltd.

Nordson Corporation

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/uv-led-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for UV LED industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the UV LED Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the UV LED Industry?

What segments does the UV LED Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the UV LED Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Industry Vertical, By Type, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6949

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The region's dominance in the market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for UV LED technology in various applications such as curing, sterilization, and purification, as well as the presence of major UV LED manufacturers in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additionally, the increasing government initiatives and regulations promoting energy-efficient lighting solutions have also contributed to the growth of the UV LED market in the APAC region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In October 2021, LG Innotek announced the development of a new sterilization module that uses deep ultraviolet-C (UVC) LED technology. The module can reportedly eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and viruses in just five minutes, making it ideal for use in various applications such as air purifiers, water purifiers, and medical devices.

In June 2021, Crystal IS, a manufacturer of high-performance UVC LEDs, announced the launch of a new line of deep UV LED modules for air and surface disinfection applications. The modules use Crystal IS's Optan UV-C LEDs and are designed to provide high germicidal efficacy while maintaining low power consumption.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/uv-led-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is UV LED?

At what CAGR, the global UV LED will expand during forecast years?

What will be the market value of global UV LED market by the end of 2030?

What are the factors driving the global UV LED market growth?

Which region will contribute notably towards the UV LED market value?

Who are the leading players in global UV LED market?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

3D Optical Metrology Market, By Type (3D Automated Optical Inspection System, Optical Digitizer and Scanner, Laser Scanning, and Coordinate Measuring Machine); By Component (Software and Hardware) By Application (Quality Control, Reverse Engineering, Rapid Prototyping, Virtual Assembly, and Others); By Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Architecture & Construction, Medical, Electronics, Energy & Power, Heavy Machinery, and Others) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/3d-optical-metrology-market

3D Mobile Sensing Hardware Market by Type (External sensors and Built-in (Embedded and Internal)), by Product (MEMS, Pressure sensors, Microphones, and Environmental sensors), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Security & Surveillance, Healthcare, Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Industrial Robotics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017– 2024.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/3d-mobile-sensing-hardware-market

Machine Learning Market by Service (Professional Services, and Managed Services), for BFSI, Healthcare and Life Science, Retail, Telecommunication, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Others: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017-2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/machine-learning-market

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market by Service Type (Software Tools & Services), by Technology (Machine Learning (ML) & Deep Learning, and Natural Language Processing (NLP)), for Banking, Financial, & Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Telecommunications, Government and defense, Manufacturing, Energy, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017-2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-as-a-service-market

Problem Management Software Market by Component (Software and Services); by Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud); by Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, and Manufacturing): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018 - 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/problem-management-software-market

Load Cells Market by Type (S-Type, Single-Point, and Shear-Beam), by End-Use Industries (Automotive & Transportation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing & Material Handling, Defence & Aerospace, and Construction), by Technology (Digital and Analog): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/load-cells-market

Millimeter Wave Equipment Market by Product (Millimeter Scanners, Millimeter Radars, Satellite Communication) by Application (Defense, Aerospace, Automotive, Telecommunication and Consumer electronics): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/millimeter-wave-equipment-market

Graphic Films Market by type of film (opaque, transparent, translucent, and reflective and other films), type of material, (PVC, polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene (PE) and other materials), end use, (automotive, promotion, advertising, and branding, and industrial and other end-use sectors), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017-2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/graphic-films-market

Data Wrangling Market by Business Function (Finance, Marketing and Sales, Operations, Human Resources, and Legal), by Component (Tools, and Services), by Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), and by Vertical (BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Science, Retail and E-commerce, Telecommunication and IT, Travel and Hospitality, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017-2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/data-wrangling-market

Digital Freight Brokerage Market by Type (Roadway, Seaway, Airway, and Railway) and by Vertical (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others [Defense, Aerospace, etc.]): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/digital-freight-brokerage-market

Cyber Insurance Market: by End use Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, BFSI, and Others), by Product (Cyber Security Insurance, Cyber Liability Insurance, and Technology Errors & Omissions Insurance), by Company Size (Small Corporation, Medium Corporation, and Large Corporation): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cyber-insurance-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?