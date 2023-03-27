Deck Commerce Showcases Omnichannel Fulfillment Updates at Shoptalk 2023

Las Vegas, NV, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s economy, consumers are more cautious with their spending, making it even more critical for merchants to build loyalty through an amazing customer experience. A merchant’s customer experience depends heavily on their technology solution—and their technology solution is only as strong as their order management system.

Deck Commerce continues to focus on building an order management system that helps merchants stay one step ahead of their competition. In their latest product release, Deck Commerce enhanced their already powerful omnichannel fulfillment modules, so merchants have the best tools to reach their business goals. With Deck Commerce, merchants can:

Increase Revenue: Expose more available to sell inventory so merchants can sell multi-channel, multi-storefront, and omnichannel.

Expose more available to sell inventory so merchants can sell multi-channel, multi-storefront, and omnichannel. Optimize Inventory: Leverage inventory across a retailer’s entire network—regardless of where it’s located. Plus, Deck Commerce started building multi-location inventory within the BigCommerce App, providing BigCommerce merchants full visibility into how much inventory is available at each fulfillment location (warehouse, retail store, etc.), not just an aggregated sum.

Leverage inventory across a retailer’s entire network—regardless of where it’s located. Plus, Deck Commerce started building multi-location inventory within the BigCommerce App, providing BigCommerce merchants full visibility into how much inventory is available at each fulfillment location (warehouse, retail store, etc.), not just an aggregated sum. Reduce Expenses: Route and fulfill orders in the fastest and most cost-effective way, whether through shipment consolidation, shortest shipment distance, or controlling order split limits. Deck Commerce omnichannel fulfillment empowers shipping from any inventory location including warehouses, third-party distribution centers, or retail stores.

Route and fulfill orders in the fastest and most cost-effective way, whether through shipment consolidation, shortest shipment distance, or controlling order split limits. Deck Commerce omnichannel fulfillment empowers shipping from any inventory location including warehouses, third-party distribution centers, or retail stores. Deliver Faster: Enable a buy, fulfill, return anywhere model with omnichannel fulfillment options including Curbside Pickup, BOPIS, BORIS, Ship from Warehouse, Ship from Store, and Ship to Store.

Plus, with Deck Commerce’s scalability and speed to market, merchants can start creating seamless omnichannel experiences in as little as four weeks.

All these updates will be on display at Shoptalk this week in Las Vegas. Shoptalk brings together the biggest and most influential brands to create critical business connections and conversations which help reimagine the future of retail.

“We’re excited to showcase our enhanced omnichannel fulfillment updates at Shoptalk this week in Vegas,” said Chris Deck, Founder and CEO at Deck Commerce. “We believe that with the right technology, merchants can create seamless omnichannel experiences and lifelong customers - and we're willing to bet on it. We’re encouraging all retailers to stop by our booth and see how leveraging Deck Commerce can improve their customer experience, topline revenue, and bottom-line profit margins.”

Retailers can visit Deck Commerce at booth #1745 to see these enhanced omnichannel features in action.

Stay up to date with Deck Commerce on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com

Attachment