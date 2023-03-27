Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 27 March 2023

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 14 March 2023 regarding the held Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company (“EGM”), and the approval of all proposals, hereunder a share capital increase, by such EGM.

The share capital increase has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 74,422,849.80 divided into 744,228,498 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.10.

The shares will be issued to a temporary ISIN pending approval and publication of a listing prospectus. The shares will be transferred to the Company's ordinary ISIN and will be tradeable on the Oslo Børs under the ticker code "ENSU" upon approval and publication of the listing prospectus.

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com (mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com)

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.