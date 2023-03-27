|Series
|RIKV 23 0621
|RIKV 23 0816
|Settlement Date
|03/29/2023
|03/29/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|17,800
|15,000
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.145
|/
|8.100
|96.870
|/
|8.309
|Total Number of Bids Received
|16
|10
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|20,900
|15,700
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|12
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|9
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.145
|/
|8.100
|96.870
|/
|8.309
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.299
|/
|7.416
|97.097
|/
|7.688
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.145
|/
|8.100
|96.870
|/
|8.309
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.176
|/
|7.962
|96.963
|/
|8.054
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.299
|/
|7.416
|97.097
|/
|7.688
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.945
|/
|8.992
|96.844
|/
|8.380
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.168
|/
|7.998
|96.958
|/
|8.068
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.17
|1.05
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0621 - RIKV 23 0816
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND