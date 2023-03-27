Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0621 - RIKV 23 0816

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 23 0621RIKV 23 0816
Settlement Date 03/29/202303/29/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 17,80015,000
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.145/8.10096.870/8.309
Total Number of Bids Received 1610
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 20,90015,700
Total Number of Successful Bids 129
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 129
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.145/8.10096.870/8.309
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.299/7.41697.097/7.688
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.145/8.10096.870/8.309
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.176/7.96296.963/8.054
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.299/7.41697.097/7.688
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.945/8.99296.844/8.380
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.168/7.99896.958/8.068
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.171.05