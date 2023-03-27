Global Lead Acid Battery Market to Touch Valuation of US$ 82.02 Billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lead acid battery market is a mature industry that has been growing steadily over the years. According to a recent report published by Astute Analytica, the global lead acid batteries market to reach US$ 82.02 by 2031 up from US$ 46.96 Billion in 2022 and is expected grow at CAGR of 6.53% between 2023 to 2031.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global market. Wherein, China is the largest exporter of lead acid batteries, accounting for almost 40% of the total market share. The United States is the largest importer of lead acid batteries, followed by Germany and Japan in the global lead acid battery market. There are several major producers of lead acid batteries globally, including Exide Technologies, EnerSys, East Penn Manufacturing, and GS Yuasa. These companies collectively hold a significant market share, with Johnson Controls being the largest producer.

The average production cost of lead acid batteries is relatively low, making them a cost-effective option for many applications. The demand for lead acid batteries is driven by several factors, including the increasing use of electric vehicles, the growth of the renewable energy sector, and the need for backup power in critical applications including automotive, industrial, and stationary power applications. The automotive sector is the largest end-user of lead acid batteries, followed by the industrial and stationary power sectors.

Changing market dynamics and increasing competition from alternative battery technologies, such as lithium-ion batteries is likely to have a prominent impact on the lead acid battery market in the years to come. However, the low cost and reliability of lead acid batteries are likely to continue to make them a popular choice for many applications in the years to come.

Flooded Lead Acid Batteries is Projected to Skyrocket to Generate Revenue of More than $50 Billion by 2031

The flooded lead acid battery market has been witnessing robust growth in recent years, primarily fueled by the increasing demand for backup power solutions across various industries such as automotive, telecommunications, and energy storage. Market experts anticipate this trend to persist in the future, with projections estimating the flooded lead acid battery market to reach a staggering $50 billion by 2031.

A significant factor contributing to the surging demand for flooded lead acid batteries is their cost-effectiveness. When compared to alternative battery technologies like lithium-ion batteries, flooded lead acid batteries offer a more affordable and accessible option. This has made them particularly appealing to customers in developing countries seeking cost-efficient solutions.

The reliability and durability of flooded lead acid batteries have also played a crucial role in driving their demand. With a history spanning several decades, these batteries have consistently demonstrated their dependability and longevity. This makes them an ideal choice for applications necessitating a constant and uninterrupted power supply, such as backup systems for critical infrastructure.

Additionally, flooded lead acid batteries boast impressive versatility, performing well under a wide array of operating conditions in the global lead acid battery market. Their ability to endure extreme temperatures and resist shock and vibration renders them suitable for deployment in rugged environments.

The automotive industry, one of the largest consumers of flooded lead acid batteries, employs these batteries in an extensive range of vehicles, including cars, trucks, and buses. The expansion of the automotive industry, particularly within emerging markets, is expected to further drive the demand for flooded lead acid batteries in the years to come, bolstering their market outlook.

Asia Pacific to Remain the Largest Contributor with Sales Revenue of More than $38.69 Billion by 2031

The Asia Pacific Lead Acid battery market is experiencing rapid growth and high demand, driven primarily by the increasing need for backup power sources in the automotive and telecommunications industries. As the largest producer of lead-acid batteries globally, the Asia Pacific region accounts for over 65% of worldwide production. Astute Analytica reported that the Asia Pacific market was valued at $22.43 billion in 2022, with projections to reach $38.69 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.05% from 2023 to 2031.

China plays a crucial role in this market as the largest producer of lead-acid batteries in the Asia Pacific region, contributing more than 60% of total production. In 2022, China's lead-acid battery production capacity reached more than 247 million kVA after covid-19. Additionally, China is a significant exporter of lead-acid batteries to other countries within the region. In fact, the Asia Pacific region is a major exporter of lead-acid batteries, with China, Japan, and South Korea serving as the primary exporting countries in the lead acid battery market. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region exported 88.5 million units of lead-acid batteries, with China holding the largest share. Other major producers in the region include Japan and South Korea, with top companies such as Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation operating in the Asia Pacific lead-acid battery market.

The automotive industry is the largest consumer of lead-acid batteries in the Asia Pacific region, responsible for over 58% of total consumption. These batteries are used in various automotive applications, including starter batteries, deep cycle batteries, and hybrid electric vehicle batteries. Another significant consumer of lead-acid batteries is the telecommunications industry, which heavily relies on them for backup power applications.

Lead Acid battery Market is Consolidating with Top 10 Players Holding More than 35% Revenue Share

The market has been a dominant force in the energy storage industry for several decades. However, with the emergence of newer and more advanced technologies such as lithium-ion batteries, the market has become more competitive than ever before. To stay ahead of the competition, market players are exploring various strategies to maintain their market share and grow their business.

One of the key strategies being adopted by players in the lead acid battery market is investing heavily in research and development. This has become crucial to meet the evolving demands of customers and stay relevant in the face of new technologies. By developing more efficient and durable products, market players can maintain their competitive edge in the market and continue to meet the needs of their customers.

Another strategy being used by lead acid battery manufacturers is expanding their product portfolio. By offering a wider range of products, companies can cater to a broader range of customers and increase their market share. This strategy can also help companies to reduce their dependence on a particular market segment and diversify their revenue streams.

Furthermore, players in the global lead acid battery market are also focusing on improving their manufacturing processes to increase efficiency and reduce costs. By optimizing their operations, companies can improve their profitability and invest more resources in research and development and expanding their product portfolio. In addition to these strategies, market players are also exploring partnerships and collaborations to expand their reach and access new markets. By joining forces with other players in the industry, companies can leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve their common goals. This can help companies to overcome the challenges of a highly consolidated and capital-intensive market and stay competitive in the long run.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Clarios

Exide Technologies

CSB Energy Technology

Yuasa

EnerSys

East Penn Manufacturing

Fiamm

Sebang

Hankook AtlasBX

Amara Raja

C&D Technologies

Midac Batteries

ACDelco

Banner Batteries

First National Battery

Chilwee

Tianneng Holding Group

Shuangdeng Group (Shoto)

Camel Group

Fengfan

Leoch

Narada Power

Sacred Sun Power Sources

Coslight Technology

Other Prominent Players

