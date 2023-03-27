Concrete and Cement Market 2023 (New Research) Report, Unveils Key Insights into Growth Opportunities and Trends That Are Shaping the Future of This Industry

Pune, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Concrete and Cement market size was valued at USD 488882.93 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.59% during the forecast period, reaching USD 894281.42 million by 2028.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Concrete and Cement Market

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the Concrete and Cement Market Report are:

Shanghai Jiangong Engineering Material

Buzzi Unicem

HeidelbergCement

Holcim

CEMEX

Southeast Cement Corporation

Italcementi

West China Cement Limited

Votorantim

US Concrete

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

Lafarge

Cahina Energy Enigeering Group

Cimpor

CRH

Concrete and Cement Market Segmentation by Type:

Normal Concrete

Impervious Concrete

Anti-radioactive Heavy Concrete

Heat-resistant Concrete

Frost-resistant Concrete

Concrete and Cement Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of Concrete and Cement in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Concrete and Cement Market Report:

Detailed TOC of Global Concrete and Cement Market Report 2023

1 Concrete and Cement Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Concrete and Cement Market

1.2 Concrete and Cement Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Concrete and Cement Market Sales Volume and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2018-2028)

1.3 Global Concrete and Cement Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Concrete and Cement Market Consumption (Sales Volume) Comparison by Application (2018-2028)

1.4 Global Concrete and Cement Market, Region Wise (2018-2028)

1.4.1 Global Concrete and Cement Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2018-2028)

1.4.2 United States Concrete and Cement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.3 Europe Concrete and Cement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.4 China Concrete and Cement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.5 Japan Concrete and Cement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.6 India Concrete and Cement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Concrete and Cement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.8 Latin America Concrete and Cement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Concrete and Cement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size of Concrete and Cement (2018-2028)

1.5.1 Global Concrete and Cement Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Concrete and Cement Market Sales Volume Status and Outlook (2018-2028)

1.6 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.7 The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Concrete and Cement Market



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Concrete and Cement Industry Technology Status and Trends

2.2 Industry Entry Barriers

2.2.1 Analysis of Financial Barriers

2.2.2 Analysis of Technical Barriers

2.2.3 Analysis of Talent Barriers

2.2.4 Analysis of Brand Barrier

2.3 Concrete and Cement Market Drivers Analysis

2.4 Concrete and Cement Market Challenges Analysis

2.5 Emerging Market Trends

2.6 Consumer Preference Analysis

2.7 Concrete and Cement Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

2.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

2.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Concrete and Cement Industry Development



3 Global Concrete and Cement Market Landscape by Player

Continued….

