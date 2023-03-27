11.21% Growth, Digital Services Consulting Market by 2023-2028: Size, Shares, Revenue, Regional Analysis, Comitative Landscape

Pune, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Services Consulting market research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the size, shares, and revenue of the Digital Services Consulting industry across various regions. The report covers a detailed regional analysis of the market, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Our research study identifies key market trends, growth opportunities, and challenges that are influencing the market's growth in each region. Moreover, the Digital Services Consulting market report also includes a competitive analysis of major players operating in the market, their market shares, and their business strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

The Digital Services Consulting market report also includes customer preference analysis, market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, new product releases, and information on the impact of COVID-19 and regional conflicts. This detailed information allows for a deeper understanding of the Digital Services Consulting market, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and develop effective strategies to succeed in this highly competitive industry.

The main purpose of digital services consulting is to help companies and organizations achieve their goals in innovation and digital transformation in the most efficient way and stay relevant in the market using information technology and digital channels. The latest research study on the global Digital Services Consulting market finds that the global Digital Services Consulting market reached a value of USD 94845.07 million in 2022. It’s expected that the market will achieve USD 179385.45 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.21% during the forecast period.

Key Companies Covered in Digital Services Consulting Market Report: -



McKinsey & Company

Bain & Company

EY Consulting

Deloitte Consulting LLP

KPMG International

Boston Consulting Group

IBM

Centric Consulting

PwC

Baker Tilly Digital

Accenture

Oracle Consulting

Accenture is one of the major players operating in the Digital Services Consulting market, holding a share of 14.15% in 2021.



Accenture provides management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. The Company offers its management consulting services in customer relationship management, finance and enterprise performance, operations, risk management, strategy, and talent and organization service areas. Accenture offers services globally.



IBM provides computer solutions. The Company offers application, technology consulting and support, process design and operations, cloud, digital workplace, and network services, as well as business resiliency, strategy, and design solutions. IBM serves clients worldwide.



Segmentation by Types: -

Big Data

IoT Analytics

Data Visualization

Data Analysis

Others

Among different product types, Big Data segment is anticipated to contribute the largest market share in 2027.



Segmentation by Applications: -

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By application, the Large Enterprises segment occupied the biggest share from 2017 to 2022.



Geographic Segmentation: -



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

From 2022-2027, North America is estimated to witness robust growth prospects.



COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

In addition, the report offers an analysis of the influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War on the Digital Services Consulting market worldwide. Readers will gain insight into how the pandemic, post-pandemic, and the war have impacted various aspects of the market, such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The study will enable businesses to understand the changes in the Digital Services Consulting market scenario and adjust their strategies accordingly.

TOC of Digital Services Consulting Market Research Report: -

Table of Content

1. Market Definition and Statistical Scope

2. Research Findings and Conclusion

3 Key Companies’ Profile

4. Global Digital Services Consulting Market Segmented by Type

5 Global Digital Services Consulting Market Segmented by Downstream Industry

6 Digital Services Consulting Industry Chain Analysis

7. The Development and Dynamics of Digital Services Consulting Market

8 Global Digital Services Consulting Market Segmented by Geography

9 North America

10 Europe

11 Asia Pacific

12 Latin America

13 Middle East & Africa

14. Global Digital Services Consulting Market Forecast by Geography, Type, and Downstream Industry 2023-2029

15 Appendix

