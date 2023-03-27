Global Cold Chain Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2028: Increased Demand for Frozen Perishable Commodities Drives Growth

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Market by Type (Refrigerated Warehouse and Transportation), Temperature Type (Chilled and Frozen), Application ( Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery ) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|318
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$278.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$428.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Demand for Frozen Perishable Commodities
- Increasing International Trade of Perishable Commodities
- Increasing Need for Temperature Control to Prevent Food Loss and Potential Health Hazards
- Technological Innovations in Refrigerated Systems and Equipment
Restraints
- High Energy Costs and Requirement for Significant Capital Investments
- Environmental Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Opportunities
- Intermodal Transport to Save Fuel Costs
- Government Support for Cold Chain Infrastructure Development
Challenges
- Maintaining Product Integrity During Transportation of Perishable Commodities
- Rising Fuel Costs: Major Concern for Providers of Refrigerated Transport
Case Study Analysis
- Cold Chain Technologies, Inc: Global Pharmaceutical Company Reduces Shipping Costs by 20%
- Emerson Cold Chain Solutions: Transforming Vaccine
Companies Mentioned
- A.P. Moeller Maersk
- Americold Logistics
- Antarrtica Cold Storage
- Apf Cold Storage & Logistics
- Blue Water Shipping
- Burris Logistics
- Canadian Dry Storage Ltd.
- Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd
- Coldman
- Coldrush Logistics
- Conestoga Cold Storage
- Confederation Freezers
- Congebec Inc.
- Jelaidan Cold Store
- Karras Cold Logistics
- Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC
- Merchants Terminal Corporation
- Newcold
- Nichirei Corporation
- Seafrigo
- Stockhabo
- Tippmann Group
- Trenton Cold Storage
- United States Cold Storage
- Versacold Logistics Services
