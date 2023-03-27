Global Cold Chain Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2028: Increased Demand for Frozen Perishable Commodities Drives Growth

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Market by Type (Refrigerated Warehouse and Transportation), Temperature Type (Chilled and Frozen), Application ( Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery ) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small gas engines market is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 4.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include the rising demand for portable generators for small-scale applications.

Snowblowers segment to be the fastest-growing market from 2023 to 2028

The small gas engine market, by equipment, is lawnmowers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, rotary tillers, edgers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, portable generators, concrete vibrators, concrete screeds, snow blowers and others. The edgers are expected to be the second-fastest growing segment.

They are commonly used in sporting grounds to create boundaries as well as in edging a jogging track around grass or creating aesthetic designs.

Gardening, by end-user, is expected to be the largest market from 2023 to 2028

The small gas engines market is segmented by end-user into gardening, construction, industrial, and others. The gardening segment is expected to be the largest market, followed by construction during the forecast period. This dominance is because of the need for tillers in agricultural industries.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $278.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $428.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Demand for Frozen Perishable Commodities

Increasing International Trade of Perishable Commodities

Increasing Need for Temperature Control to Prevent Food Loss and Potential Health Hazards

Technological Innovations in Refrigerated Systems and Equipment

Restraints

High Energy Costs and Requirement for Significant Capital Investments

Environmental Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Opportunities

Intermodal Transport to Save Fuel Costs

Government Support for Cold Chain Infrastructure Development

Challenges

Maintaining Product Integrity During Transportation of Perishable Commodities

Rising Fuel Costs: Major Concern for Providers of Refrigerated Transport

Case Study Analysis

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc: Global Pharmaceutical Company Reduces Shipping Costs by 20%

Emerson Cold Chain Solutions: Transforming Vaccine

Companies Mentioned

A.P. Moeller Maersk

Americold Logistics

Antarrtica Cold Storage

Apf Cold Storage & Logistics

Blue Water Shipping

Burris Logistics

Canadian Dry Storage Ltd.

Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd

Coldman

Coldrush Logistics

Conestoga Cold Storage

Confederation Freezers

Congebec Inc.

Jelaidan Cold Store

Karras Cold Logistics

Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC

Merchants Terminal Corporation

Newcold

Nichirei Corporation

Seafrigo

Stockhabo

Tippmann Group

Trenton Cold Storage

United States Cold Storage

Versacold Logistics Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbt4cc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment