Global Cold Chain Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2028: Increased Demand for Frozen Perishable Commodities Drives Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Market by Type (Refrigerated Warehouse and Transportation), Temperature Type (Chilled and Frozen), Application ( Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery ) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small gas engines market is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 4.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include the rising demand for portable generators for small-scale applications.

Snowblowers segment to be the fastest-growing market from 2023 to 2028

The small gas engine market, by equipment, is lawnmowers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, rotary tillers, edgers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, portable generators, concrete vibrators, concrete screeds, snow blowers and others. The edgers are expected to be the second-fastest growing segment.

They are commonly used in sporting grounds to create boundaries as well as in edging a jogging track around grass or creating aesthetic designs.

Gardening, by end-user, is expected to be the largest market from 2023 to 2028

The small gas engines market is segmented by end-user into gardening, construction, industrial, and others. The gardening segment is expected to be the largest market, followed by construction during the forecast period. This dominance is because of the need for tillers in agricultural industries.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages318
Forecast Period2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$278.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$428.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased Demand for Frozen Perishable Commodities
  • Increasing International Trade of Perishable Commodities
  • Increasing Need for Temperature Control to Prevent Food Loss and Potential Health Hazards
  • Technological Innovations in Refrigerated Systems and Equipment

Restraints

  • High Energy Costs and Requirement for Significant Capital Investments
  • Environmental Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Opportunities

  • Intermodal Transport to Save Fuel Costs
  • Government Support for Cold Chain Infrastructure Development

Challenges

  • Maintaining Product Integrity During Transportation of Perishable Commodities
  • Rising Fuel Costs: Major Concern for Providers of Refrigerated Transport

Case Study Analysis

  • Cold Chain Technologies, Inc: Global Pharmaceutical Company Reduces Shipping Costs by 20%
  • Emerson Cold Chain Solutions: Transforming Vaccine

Companies Mentioned

  • A.P. Moeller Maersk
  • Americold Logistics
  • Antarrtica Cold Storage
  • Apf Cold Storage & Logistics
  • Blue Water Shipping
  • Burris Logistics
  • Canadian Dry Storage Ltd.
  • Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd
  • Coldman
  • Coldrush Logistics
  • Conestoga Cold Storage
  • Confederation Freezers
  • Congebec Inc.
  • Jelaidan Cold Store
  • Karras Cold Logistics
  • Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC
  • Merchants Terminal Corporation
  • Newcold
  • Nichirei Corporation
  • Seafrigo
  • Stockhabo
  • Tippmann Group
  • Trenton Cold Storage
  • United States Cold Storage
  • Versacold Logistics Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbt4cc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                Global Cold Chain Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cold Chain
                            
                            
                                Refrigerated Transport
                            
                            
                                Refrigerated Transportation
                            
                            
                                Refrigerated Warehousing
                            
                            
                                Refrigeration
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data