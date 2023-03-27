Attensi teams up with the Y to train staff through cutting edge game based training

BOSTON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staff at The South Shore YMCA are taking their skills to the next level by training with computer games.



They teamed up with cutting edge gamified learning specialist Attensi to create playable digital scenarios which bring daily experience at the Y to life.

The solution is designed using advanced game mechanics based on computer game technology and smart device interaction which people already know, love and understand. Coupled with the best in learning psychology, it is intuitive, stimulates engagement and makes it really easy to learn, and learn fast.

Game narrative follows the stories of a new joiner, Jasmin, as she learns about the work of the Y alongside her mentor, Brian.

Their narrative helps learners master a wide array of skills and absorb fresh information about the Y’s history, culture and activities, including its volunteer program, early learning, front desk operation, health and fitness, aquatics and childcare camp.

Paul Gorman, President and CEO of the South Shore YMCA, said: “The training has been so successful in refreshing the knowledge of our experienced staff. Beyond that, it is a perfect introduction for newcomers to learn cross-functionally about the breadth of work our Y does to serve the community.”

“It’s especially valuable for our part-time employees. Because the learning is digital and available on their tablets or phones, they can complete it anytime, anywhere. That flexibility is so important since most of our staff does not sit at a desk all day. We know they enjoy and appreciate it because the playthrough numbers are impressive.”

On average, people repeat the training six times. The repeatability and active stimulation of wanting to learn and improve helps the learning stick.

Alexandra Mason, South Shore YMCA Director of Human Resources, said: “I was blown away by our team’s engagement with the learning. They really dive in because it’s fun to play. It’s not like traditional training, which can feel like a chore.”

“What really makes the difference is the element of challenge, trying to achieve mastery, aiming for the most points or being top of the leader boards. Our team loves testing themselves against their friends and especially their supervisors. Although our staff works across many physical locations, that competitive spirit has actually brought our teams closer together to rally around this new learning.”

“Boston is a sports town – and our guys really want to win!”

Trond Aas, co-founder and CEO of Attensi, said: “We are so proud to work with the Y. We are huge fans of the amazing work they do in their communities across the US. They do an incredible job in extending opportunities for so many people, and in nurturing the community leaders of tomorrow.

“This is just the start of what we hope is a long, happy and productive partnership with our friends at the Y.”

The YMCA is a charitable, non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all through programs that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

The Y exists to strengthen community and help everyone become the best version of themselves in spirit, mind and body.

It is dedicated to the values of care, honesty, respect and responsibility.

South Shore Y serves the communities of Braintree, Cohasset, Hanover, Hingham, Hull, Holbrook, Milton, Norwell, Quincy, Randolph, Scituate, Weymouth and beyond.

Attensi is the world’s leading provider of gamified simulation training - the most effective way to upskill your people with measurable impact on your KPIs. Engage your staff with immersive 3D training, powered by the best insights from human psychology, learning, and gaming.

Whether on mobile, desktop, or VR, empower your people to master new skills with training they will want to complete and repeat. Recreate their working environments with advanced 3D graphics, realistic scenarios, and interactive dialogues with voice-acted avatars to test their knowledge. All in a safe, learning-by-doing environment.

Attensi has delivered gamified simulation training in over 150 countries, in more than 50 languages. Our customers include Panera, Circle K, American National, Sephora, Mercedes Benz, Accenture, Hiscox, and many more.

Media contact:

Anthony Wong

Anthony.wong@attensi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61f37826-e8a7-4e8a-88c9-58f886e3614f