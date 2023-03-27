Hill International Awarded Contract to Provide Project Management Support for the Dahiyat Al-Fursan Development by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Company

PHILADELPHIA and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (Middle East) Ltd., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by the National Housing Company (NHC) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to provide Project Management Consultation (PMC) support for the new landmark city of Dahiyat Al-Fursan. Located eastside of Riyadh Airport, work on Al-Fursan is underway and will ultimately develop some 35 million SM. Once complete, Al-Fursan will comprise 50,000 units of suburban homes, apartments, townhouses, educational facilities, commercial buildings, and related infrastructure, along with dedicated green spaces.



Dahiyat Al-Fursan is among the largest of the residential developments currently being developed by NHC and is specifically targeted to meet the needs of today’s Saudi families.

As Project Manager for the development, Hill will provide PMC services to the NHC, managing all of Al-Fursan’s first and second sub-developments and infrastructure packages. This includes program management, cost estimating, schedule management, risk management, contract management, change management, and all related PMC services to help ensure the NHC’s vision for Al-Fursan is realized as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.

Hill Senior Vice President Dr. Adel Jemah said of the award: “Working with NHC to realize Al-Fursan is both an opportunity and an honor for our KSA team. The NHC’s goals are clear: to help Saudi families own their own homes in desirable, welcoming locations with the services and infrastructure they expect. Hill has a long history of helping our KSA clients achieve ambitious programs and projects, and this will be a proud addition to our portfolio.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali adds: “NHC is and always will be a core client for our company. We understand their priorities, their preferences, and their processes, and will work hand-in-hand with their team to deliver Al-Fursan as imagined.”

