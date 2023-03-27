New Study: Brain Training Improve Clinical and Cognitive Measures in Autism

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New results from a study of brain training among people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) show significant gains in clinical and cognitive measures. The brain training used in the research is found exclusively in BrainHQ, the brain training app made by Posit Science.



“These are exciting first results for BrainHQ in ASD, from independent investigators pioneering use of plasticity-based brain training” said Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science. ”We expect these results should lead to further investigation of using this type of exercise in addressing ASD.”

This exploratory single-arm study enrolled a total of 25 adolescents and young adults (average age 17.4) diagnosed with ASD. Participants were asked to train on a set regimen of four auditory BrainHQ exercises and to complete 640 levels over the course of 12-16 weeks, (estimated to take 1.5 to 2 hours per week). The study was run by researchers at the University of Minnesota, during the Covid pandemic, and was largely conducted remotely.

Researchers found gains across the exercises and in pre/post-intervention assessments using standard clinical and cognitive measures. The gains in the exercises were associated with significant gains (p ≤ 0.05) in certain measures of cognition (fluency and motor) and in clinical measures of behavior (CASI-4R ADHD-Hyperactivity/Impulsivity and ADHD-Inattention). Other cognitive and clinical measures (digital coding and MEFS) showed trend level data (p ≤ 0.10).

“This study complements prior studies in adolescents and young adults with ADHD and Conduct Disorder,” Dr. Mahncke observed. “While our work began in helping much older adults, we have learned from hundreds of studies that BrainHQ can help people — of pretty much any age or condition — have better brains and better lives.”

BrainHQ has shown benefits in hundreds of studies. Such benefits include gains in cognition (attention, processing speed, memory, decision making), in quality of life (depressive symptoms, confidence and control, health-related quality of life) and in real-world activities (health outcomes, balance, driving, hearing). BrainHQ is now offered, without charge, by leading national and 5-star Medicare Advantage plans and by leading medical centers, clinics, and communities. Consumers can try a BrainHQ exercise for free daily at https://www.brainhq.com.