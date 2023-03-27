Cognition Therapeutics Announces New Episode of “Conversations” Podcast: Insights for the Primary Care Physician: Recognizing Dementia with Lewy Bodies

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX) (the “Company” or “Cognition”) has released its fourth “Conversations” video podcast, a two-part conversation about dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) focusing on the overlapping symptoms and pathology of DLB, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Four neuroscience thought leaders with a wealth of experience in diagnosing and managing dementia share their insights into the nuanced symptoms and signs that help them differentiate DLB from other dementias such as Alzheimer’s disease.



Episode 4: “Insights for the Primary Care Physician: Recognizing Dementia with Lewy Bodies” features a conversation between:

Brendan Kelley, M.D., (moderator) vice chair for clinical operations at the Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute and a professor in the department of neurology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center;

Sarah B. Berman, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor in the departments of neurology and clinical & translational science at the University of Pittsburgh and director of DLB programs at the university’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center;

James Leverenz, M.D., director of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health; and

David Shprecher, D.O., the movement disorder director at Banner Sun Health Research Institute and a clinical associate professor at the University of Arizona

This twenty-five-minute conversation is presented in two primary sections:

The intersection of Alzheimer's and DLB: epidemiology, symptoms and co-pathology Core clinical features of DLB Biomarkers for DLB

Practical insights for community physicians Frequency of missed or delayed diagnosis of DLB Facets of patient-reported memory loss: changes in cognitive vs. executive function Nuances of psychological symptoms: hallucinations, misperceptions, delusions and false beliefs Medical and emotional importance of an accurate diagnosis



Cognition Therapeutics welcomes comments, questions and feedback on this and other Conversations episodes which may be submitted at conversations@cogrx.com. We’d love to hear your thoughts!

About Dementia with Lewy Bodies

An estimated 1.4 million Americans are living with DLB, a progressive disease that accounts for approximately 5-10% of all dementia cases. DLB, has overlapping pathology and symptomology of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, making it challenging to diagnose. DLB is caused by a build-up of a protein, α-synuclein, which forms deposits, called Lewy bodies, in the brain. Oligomers of α-synuclein are highly toxic and bind to neurons where they impair critical cellular processes, causing synaptic dysfunction and loss. Patients with DLB often experience cognitive, physical, sleep and behavioral symptoms, including hallucinations, delusions and mood changes. There are currently no disease-modifying treatments approved for DLB patients.

About the SHIMMER trial

Cognition is conducting the double-blind Phase 2 SHIMMER study (COG1201) in adults with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). The clinical trial is designed to enroll 120 individuals between 50 and 80 years of age, who will be randomized to receive a placebo or one of two daily oral doses of CT1812 for six months. In addition to safety, this study will compare changes in cognitive performance, physical activity, and pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic biomarkers to baseline measurements. To learn more about the SHIMMER study and site locations please visit www.shimmerDLBstudy.com.

The SHIMMER study is supported by $30M in grants by the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Aging (NIA).

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com

