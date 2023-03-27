Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. Cooperates with John Hughes Institute Founded by Oscar-Winning Filmmaker John Hughes

Toronto, Canada, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VEDU), an education provider headquartered in Toronto, Canada, today announced that the Company has signed a Cooperate Agreement with the John Hughes Institute which is founded by Hollywood’s visual effects master and Oscar-winning filmmaker John Hughes to cultivate top level talents in film and media industry.



MTM College, the current major subsidiary of the Company, is expanding curriculums with new majors of Visual Effect, Virtual Production, Visual Communication and Game Engine Applications. The two parties will work together on professional education and training programs, cultivate and supply high-skill talents in internet, film and art to serve the media and entertainment industry.

The two parties will jointly create an MTM College of Continuing Education Program, which will be based in the main building of Party A, at 95-105, Moatfield Drive, North York, Toronto, ON. The two parties will create a comprehensive education and production center that will integrate training, creation, and production. The goal is to enrich collaborative professional courses through online and on-campus hybrid teaching methodologies, and directly supply professional talents to the North America film and media industry.

The Company will cooperate with local investment institutes and government agencies in Toronto, to establish a Technology Innovation Park, and to create friendly environments for the integration of film, television and new media education and production. John Hughes Institute with its connections in the North American film and media industry, will be able to bring in and help to build up a cluster of related domestic and international businesses.

The two parties will team up together to set up MTM College of Continuing Education and to build a strong team in Virtual Production and Education. Two parties will work together to train professionals who possessed certain level of production skills, or international career ambition; for entry-level and on-job employees in film and media production industry. Trainings will be conducted in a replica of actual business environment that will help to prepare the students well suited to future job offerings and future development.

About John Hughes Institute

John Hughes Institute offers bespoke coursework, micro-credentials, and Certificate/Diploma tracks for schools, colleges, and universities that complement current offerings. They develop these programs based on the needs of specific extension/continuing education, undergraduate, and/or graduate programs.

John Hughes Institute’s faculty members are drawn from a global community of industry veterans: artists, technologists, and educators, who provide the best practices in the art + science of entertainment.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Toronto, ON, Canada, is a private education provider that offers high-quality education and industrial resources to students around the world. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada. Through technological innovations, that fulfill industrial standards, more people can learn, grow and succeed, to release their full career potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving, and will continue to serve, both Canadian and international students and contribute to the industry. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions ) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ending March 31, 2022 and in other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@farvision.ca

Ascent Investors Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: +1 917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com