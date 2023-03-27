Avaap Launches Organization Effectiveness Solutions to Address Emerging Realities and Help Organizations Improve Execution of Business Strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, an industry-focused technology management consulting firm with a market-leading change management practice, today announced the launch of Organization Effectiveness Solutions. The new suite of services includes strategy, organization design, organizational alignment and leadership, culture, and capability building.



Avaap’s Organization Effectiveness Solutions (OES) were designed in response to post-pandemic workforce changes and the need for companies in every industry to transform in a more agile manner to support growth goals. Driving the need for organization effectiveness solutions are new ways of working, a growing emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), changing technologies, and increasing importance of organizational agility. More organizations are seeking to improve organization effectiveness to support enterprise transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and technology implementations.

“Our Organization Effectiveness Solutions measure how thoroughly and efficiently a company achieves its goals while addressing the building blocks needed for an efficient, productive, and effective organization,” said Barbari Griesse, Avaap vice president, Advisory Services. “The addition of our new OES solutions that are tailored to organization context and culture will help clients build organization effectiveness into their transformation journey from the start.”

Avaap’s research-based approach is agile, iterative, and systemic, helping businesses remain resilient and responsive to ever-changing market or industry conditions. Organization Effectiveness Solutions enable organizations to break down silos to become more fluid and networked, rethinking digital and technology solutions, meeting the demands of increased accountability, and truly transforming where, how, and when work gets done.

“Helping organizations get the right people in the right roles to become more agile, adaptable, and transformative will allow them to thrive in the new world of work,” added Griesse. “We are excited about the benefit of making OES measurable and helping clients align process with their goals and ensuring they have the resources required for competitive advantage.”

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused management and technology consulting firm with experience in Workday, Tableau, and other applications. We offer full life cycle expertise from strategy and system selection through post-production support, including data analytics and a dedicated organizational change management team with the skills and experience in planning and delivering successful change management programs. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, including health systems, higher education institutions, nonprofits and government agencies have partnered with Avaap for successful transformation. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.