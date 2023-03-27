Global Assured PNT Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027: Increasing Demand for Accuracy in Navigation and Availability of Miniaturized Components at Affordable Prices Drives Growth

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Assured PNT Market by Platform (Fighter Aircraft, Military Helicopters, Unmanned Vehicles, Combat Vehicles, Soldiers, Submarines, Corvettes, Destroyers, Frigates), End-user (Defense, Homeland Security), Component, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global assured PNT market is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 29.8% from 2022 to 2027.

The availability of low-cost military navigation components and ongoing military modernization programs in various countries across the globe are further driving the market growth. However, the operational complexity involved in assembling and maintaining military systems is a key restraint to market growth.

The assured PNT market is expected to grow in the next few years due to the advent of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and 5G.

Based on the platform, the assured PNT market has been segmented into air, land, and naval

Tactical-grade marine military navigation used in naval ships displays the route or map during combat. Defense naval vessels are specifically designed and used by coastguards and naval forces. Defense vessels differ from commercial ships in their applications, design, construction method, and technologies.

Defense ships are classified into two types, namely, surface naval ships and underwater naval ships. The naval segment covers the submarines, destroyers, frigates, and corvettes market. The naval segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR due to rising demand and increasing procurement of naval fleets by the US and China.

The assured PNT market is segmented into defense and homeland security based on the end-user

The defense segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for border surveillance and situational awareness among defense forces and their increased use of UAVs. Assured PNT systems help countries to gain an advantage in GPS/GNSS contested areas to mitigate the risks associated with spoofing and jamming and enable them to identify a precise location.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2021

The assured PNT market has been studied for five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. While studying the market, the usage and lifecycle phases of assured PNT systems have been considered across different regions.

North America is witnessing increased investments in developing and deploying new and advanced navigation systems to achieve improved interoperability between various units and platforms of defense forces. This region can be considered a maturing market for assured PNT as developments here focus on existing infrastructure advancements.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 206 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Demand for Assured Global Positioning System (GPS) in Military Applications

Increasing Demand for Accuracy in Navigation

Availability of Miniaturized Components at Affordable Prices

Increasing Preference for Use of UAVs in Modern Warfare

Use of UAVs as Loitering Munition by Defense Forces

Advent of Next-Generation Military Platforms and Weapon Technologies

Restraints

Absence of Established Operational Parameters

Opportunities

Ongoing R&D Programs

Increasing Application to Mitigate Effects of Threats

Increasing Demand for New-Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems

Integration of Anti-Jamming Capabilities with Navigation Systems

Challenges

Limited Development of Feasible Technologies

High Cost of Development of Military Navigation Equipment

Case Study Analysis

GPS Anti-Jamming Tech by Novatel and Junction Box by Forsberg Selected to Protect Royal Navy T26 Frigate

Novatel's Anti-Jam Antenna Selected for Canadian Army Observation Post Vehicles

Passive Anti-Jam Antenna Used to Combat Gnss Interference

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems PLC

Cobham Ltd.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3Harris Technologies

Leonardo DRS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Orolia

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Spirent Communications

Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3ua0x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment