Single Cell Oil Market to exceed $670 Mn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The single cell oil market valuation is projected to reach USD 670 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The strong demand for ingredients that help enhance the nutritional content of infant formulas is a key driver behind the market expansion. In fact, recent studies have shown that single cell-derived LC-PUFAs have no adverse effects on the overall health and growth of infants. Conversely, DHA-rich single cell oil and ARA-rich single cell oil are potent sources of long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LCPUFAs), the dietary supply of which has been shown to benefit pre-term infants. Single cell oils (SCOs) are also used as a lipid source in infant formulae, making them highly viable in the baby food field.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5435

The single cell oil market from fuel segment is predicted to account USD 100 million by 2032, due to its growing usage in biodiesel production. Owing to their similar composition and structure to plant oils, single cell oils have emerged as a highly attractive feedstock for sustainable biodiesel production. Biofuel is used extensively in industries such as heating, electricity generation, and transportation. It is a potential renewable energy source that can effectively reduce environmental contaminants such as atmospheric carbon dioxide, and wastewater. Fuel grade SCOs provide cost-effective production and purification of fuels of higher value and are ideal for a bio-based economy.

The single cell oil market from fungal segment will witness over 18% CAGR up to 2032, driven by the higher degree of unsaturation of fungal SCOs. The oils produced by filamentous fungi are ideal as starting materials for producing biodiesel. In fact fungal SCOs find substantial applications in the production of sustainable biodiesel as they can provide oils with similar properties as that vegetable oils.





Filamentous fungi are increasingly being used in the synthesis of single cell oil due to their hydrolyzing enzymes and distinctive pellet morphology, which aids the downstream harvesting process.

With respect to application, the single cell oil market from bio-fuel feedstock applications was held USD 9 million in 2022, led by the fast production rates of bio-fuel feedstock. The lipids used in bio-fuel feedstock applications are not affected by seasonal and climatic conditions and have minimum labor requirements. Additionally, the SCOs production from these materials can easily be scaled-up for industrial processing, which makes them suitable for biodiesel production.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5435

Asia Pacific single cell oil market is poised to register a growth of over 17% CAGR till 2032, propelled by the growing usage of SCOs as fish oil substitutes. In recent years, industries such as fish oil substitutes, infant formula, and functional oil have witnessed immense growth in the region due the high demand for single cell microorganism-derived oils.

The region’s fast-growing vegetarian population is increasingly consuming single cell oils as fish oil substitutes as they become more aware about their benefits. The vegetarian consumer demographic is also expanding in historically meat-eating countries such as Japan, which in June 2021 began the developing Japan Agricultural Standards (AGS) for vegan and vegetarian processed foods in the country.

Prominent participants operating across the single cell oil market include Goerlich Pharma GmbH, Cellana Inc., Alltech, Royal DSM NV, Xiamen Huison Biotech Co., Ltd., DIC Corporation and Cargill Incorporated. Many of these players are focusing on expansion strategies to reinforce their position in the industry. For example, in April 2022, Royal DSM, a Dutch multinational corporation, unveiled the launch of a sustainability-focused campaign to promote the use of algae-derived omega-3 ingredients. The campaign aligns with its newly expanded range of algal omega-3 products.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global single cell industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Grade trends

2.1.3 Microorganism trends

2.1.4 Raw Material trends

2.1.5 Application trends

2.1.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Single Cell oil Market Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 COVID-19 impact on the world economy

3.3 Industry ecosystem

3.3.1 Vendor Matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3 COVID-19 impact on the industry value chain

3.4 Technology landscape

3.4.1 Nutritional profile of single cell oil

3.4.1.1 Algae oil

3.5 Raw material analysis

3.5.1 COVID-19 impact on raw material analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 India

3.7 Pricing analysis, by region

3.7.1 North America

3.7.2 Europe

3.7.3 Asia Pacific

3.7.4 Latin America

3.7.5 Middle East & Africa

3.7.6 Cost structure analysis

3.7.7 COVID-19 impact on pricing

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Increasing demand for biofuels

3.8.1.2 High demand for ingredients that improve the nutritional quality of infant foods

3.8.1.3 Increasing demand for algal oil in aquaculture application

3.8.2 Pitfall & Challenges

3.8.2.1 High manufacturing costs

3.9 Innovation & Sustainability

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2022

3.10.1 Emerging business model

3.10.1.1 New product launches

3.10.1.2 Collaboration/Partnership

3.11 Porter Analysis

3.11.1 Industry rivalry

3.11.2 Buyer power

3.11.3 Supplier power

3.11.4 Threat of new entrants

3.11.5 Threat of substitutes

3.12 PESTLE Analysis

3.13 Impact of COVID-19 on single cell oil market, by application

3.13.1 Biofuel feedstock

3.13.2 Fish oil substitute

3.13.3 Functional oils

3.13.4 Animal feed

3.13.5 Infant formula

3.13.6 Pharmaceutical products

3.13.7 Aquaculture

3.14 Impact of the Russia – Ukraine war

3.15 Patent Landscape

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Browse Related Reports:

Essential Oils Market Size By Product (Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Clove Oil, Peppermint Oil, Jasmine Oil, Rosemary Oil, Corn Mint Oil, Citronella Oil, Geranium Oil, Spearmint Oil, Lavender Oil, Tea Tree Oil), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, F&B, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Animal feed, Cleaning & Homecare, Fragrances), & Forecast 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/essential-oil-market

Yeast Extract Market Size By Technology (Autolyzed Yeast, Hydrolyzed Yeast), By Source (Baker’s Yeast, Brewer’s Yeast, Torula Yeast), By Form, By Application (F&B [Soups, Processed Foods, Dairy Products, Bakery, Sauces & Savoury Flavours], Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals), Forecast, 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/yeast-extract-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.