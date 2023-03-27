DIRTT Continues Expansion Across Construction Partner Network

CALGARY, Alberta, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent announcement from DIRTT (or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction, the company highlighted the expansion of six and addition of three new DIRTT Construction Partners to its network. Expanded and new partners will serve clients throughout Northern California; Iowa; Denver, Colorado; Southern Illinois; Edmonton, Alberta; Alabama; Austin, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; and Mexico in addition to DIRTT’s extensive existing network.



DIRTT connects with its clients through an international network of DIRTT Construction Partners to ensure the effective management and execution of the DIRTT scope on every project from pre-construction through order, installation, and beyond. Long term, DIRTT’s partners support clients with reconfigurations, adaptations, and adjustments, continuously protecting their investment in DIRTT, while helping to keep their spaces relevant to their unique needs for years or decades to come.

Benjamin Urban, CEO, commented, “DIRTT’s construction partners are our vital link to the unique requirements of every construction market. Our teams at DIRTT remain heavily focused on strengthening trust and credibility with our construction partners and clients. I’m pleased to see the results of these efforts taking shape as our partners expand their commitment and investment in DIRTT, realizing the value DIRTT brings to their clients. Through ongoing collaboration with our expanding partner teams, we are increasing our competitive advantage in both innovation and efficiency. This alignment continues to drive a healthier project pipeline as we look forward to the balance of 2023.”

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements about the issuance of shares to 22NW and timing thereof; the required regulatory and shareholder approvals and the timing thereof; the effect of the share issuance on DIRTT's balance sheet and position for long-term success; trading restrictions applicable to the issued shares; and the value creation for DIRTT's clients, partners, employees and shareholders. In some cases forward-looking information can be identified by such terms as "will" and "expected". Forward-looking statements are based on certain estimates, beliefs, expectations, and assumptions made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that may be appropriate.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic repercussions and other risks described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada on February 22, 2023. Our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of our future results. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs, assumptions and estimates only as of the dates on which they were made, as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even though circumstances may change in the future, except as required under applicable securities laws. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.