H World Group Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

A total of 8,543 hotels or 809,478 hotel rooms in operation as of December 31, 2022.

Hotel turnover 1 increased 10.5% year-over-year to RMB13.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 9.3% year-over-year to RMB49.6 billion for the full year of 2022. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“ DH ”, or “ Legacy-DH ”), hotel turnover increased 5.3% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased 3.5% year-over-year for the full year of 2022.

increased 10.5% year-over-year to RMB13.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 9.3% year-over-year to RMB49.6 billion for the full year of 2022. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“ ”, or “ ”), hotel turnover increased 5.3% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased 3.5% year-over-year for the full year of 2022. Revenue increased 10.7% year-over-year to RMB3.7 billion (US$537 million) 2 in the fourth quarter of 2022, in line with the revenue guidance previously announced of a 7% to 11% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased 8.4% year-over-year to RMB13.9 billion (US$2.0 billion) for the full year of 2022. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 0.7% year-over-year, better than revenue guidance previously announced of a 1% to 5% decrease.

in the fourth quarter of 2022, in line with the revenue guidance previously announced of a 7% to 11% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased 8.4% year-over-year to RMB13.9 billion (US$2.0 billion) for the full year of 2022. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 0.7% year-over-year, better than revenue guidance previously announced of a 1% to 5% decrease. Net loss attributable to H World Group Limited was RMB124 million (US$19 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB459 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB717 million in the previous quarter. Net loss attributable to H World Group Limited was RMB1.8 billion (US$264 million) for the full year of 2022, compared with RMB465 million for the full year of 2021. Net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB84 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB419 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB731 million in the previous quarter. Net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB1.4 billion for the full year of 2022, compared with net income attributable to H World Group Limited from Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB153 million for the full year of 2021.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB529 million (US$76 million), compared with RMB46 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB149 million in the previous quarter. EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2022 was RMB164 million (US$23 million), compared with RMB1.4 billion for the full year of 2021. EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment, which is a segment measure, was RMB528 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a negative RMB23 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB55 million in the previous quarter. EBITDA from Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB282 million for the full year of 2022, compared with RMB1.8 billion for the full year of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities from EBITDA (non-GAAP), was RMB398 million (US$57 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB278 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB491 million in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2022 was RMB610 million (US$88 million), compared with RMB1.6 billion for the full year of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment (non-GAAP) was RMB397 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB209 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB397 million in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB728 million for the full year of 2022, compared with RMB2.0 billion for the full year of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2023, H World expects its revenue growth to be in the range of 61%-65% compared to the first quarter of 2022, or in the range of 53%-57% excluding DH. For the full year of 2023, H World expects revenue growth to be in the range of 42%-46% compared to the full year of 2022, or in the range of 46%-50% excluding DH.

For the full year of 2023, H World expects to open around 1,400 hotels and close 600-650 hotels.

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, China, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced its unaudited financial results in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, H World’s worldwide hotel network in operation totaled 8,543 hotels and 809,478 rooms, including 132 hotels from DH. During the fourth quarter of 2022, our Legacy-Huazhu business opened 244 hotels, including 5 leased and owned hotels and 239 manachised and franchised hotels, and closed a total of 109 hotels, including 13 leased and owned hotels and 96 manachised and franchised hotels. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Legacy-DH business opened 6 hotels, including 2 leased hotels and 4 manachised and franchised hotels. As of December 31, 2022, H World had a total of 2,580 unopened hotels in our pipeline, including 2,544 hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu business and 36 hotels from the Legacy-DH business.

Legacy-Huazhu Only – Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022 Operational Highlights

As of December 31, 2022, Legacy-Huazhu had 8,411 hotels in operation, including 623 leased and owned hotels, and 7,788 manachised and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-Huazhu had 783,174 hotel rooms in operation, including 89,638 rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 693,536 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-Huazhu also had 2,544 unopened hotels in its pipeline, including 14 leased and owned hotels, and 2,530 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-Huazhu’s RevPAR, average daily room rate (“ADR”) and occupancy rate for its leased and owned hotels, as well as manachised and franchised hotels (excluding hotels under governmental requisition) for the periods indicated.

The ADR was RMB240 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB239 in the fourth quarter of 2021, RMB254 in the previous quarter, and RMB232 in the fourth quarter of 2019.





The occupancy rate for all the Legacy-Huazhu hotels in operation was 66.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 68.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, 76.0% in the previous quarter, and 82.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.





Blended RevPAR was RMB159 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB163 in the fourth quarter of 2021, RMB193 in the previous quarter, and RMB191 in the fourth quarter of 2019.





For all the Legacy-Huazhu hotels which had been in operation for at least 18 months, the same-hotel RevPAR was RMB158 in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 9.2% decrease from RMB174 in the fourth quarter of 2021, with a 2.0% decrease in ADR and a 5.3-percentage-point decrease in occupancy rate; comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 with the pre-COVID fourth quarter of 2019, same-hotel RevPAR represented a 28.0% decrease from RMB209 in the fourth quarter of 2019, with a 5.8% decrease in ADR, and a 20.4-percentage-point decrease in occupancy rate.

Legacy-DH Only – Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022 Operational Highlights

As of December 31, 2022, Legacy-DH had 132 hotels in operation, including 81 leased and owned hotels and 51 manachised and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-DH had 26,304 hotel rooms in operation, including 15,328 rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 10,976 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-DH also had unopened 36 hotels in our pipeline, including 26 leased and owned hotels and 10 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-DH’s RevPAR, ADR and occupancy rate for its leased as well as manachised and franchised hotels (excluding hotels temporarily closed) for the periods indicated.

The ADR was EUR122 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with EUR94 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and EUR114 in the previous quarter.





The occupancy rate for all Legacy-DH hotels in operation was 59.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 46.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 66.1% in the previous quarter.





Blended RevPAR was EUR72 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with EUR43 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and EUR75 in the previous quarter.

Jin Hui, CEO of H World commented: “We are very glad to see the strong resilience that our company has shown over the past years despite the tremendous difficulties and challenges brought by COVID. Also, we extend a hearty thanks to our customers, franchisees, employees and business partners who have helped and supported us to get through this tough period together. Now entering the post-COVID era, we will ‘stay the course’ with our “Sustainable Quality Growth” Strategy comprising three areas of key strategic focus. Firstly, we will continue the quality expansion of our hotel network, especially in the less-penetrated areas. Secondly, we will further develop our midscale and upper-midscale segments through our multiple-brand strategy. Lastly, we will further strengthen our operational capabilities to achieve higher efficiency, and provide better products and services to our customers as well as franchisees.”

“Moving to our business outside China, we are also happy to see our Legacy-DH business well on recovery trajectory. For the year of 2023, margin improvement will still be a top priority for Legacy-DH. Moreover, loyalty program, direct sales channel development, as well as further digitalization will also be our key areas of focus in 2023.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022 Unaudited Financial Results



(RMB in millions) Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 2021FY 2022FY Revenue: Leased and owned hotels 2,093 2,695 2,450 8,118 9,148 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,103 1,313 1,158 4,404 4,405 Others 152 85 98 263 309 Total revenue 3,348 4,093 3,706 12,785 13,862



Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB3.7 billion (US$537 million), representing a 10.7% year-over-year increase mainly driven by DH revenue growth and a 9.5% sequential decrease. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB2.8 billion, representing a 0.7% year-over-year decrease and a 12.8% sequential decrease. The decrease of revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was mainly due to the impact of strict COVID policy. However, revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu was slightly better than the previously announced revenue guidance of a 1% to 5% decrease. It was mainly due to the accelerated recovery of our China business after the Chinese government had announced its reopening policy in mid-November. Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB949 million, representing a 65.9% year-over-year increase and a 1.8% sequential increase. The increase was mainly due to the robust recovery of our European business since Europe’s opening-up starting from mid-February.

Revenue for the full year of 2022 was RMB13.9 billion (US$2.0 billion), representing an increase of 8.4% from the full year of 2021. Revenue from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the full year of 2022 was RMB10.7 billion, representing a 5.3% year-over-year decrease. For the full year of 2022, Legacy-Huazhu waived franchisee’s management fee payment of approximately RMB300 million. Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment for the full year of 2022 was RMB3.2 billion, representing a 108.5% year-over-year increase.

Revenue from leased and owned hotels in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB2.5 billion (US$355 million), representing a 17.1% year-over-year increase and a 9.1% sequential decrease. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB1.5 billion, representing a 1.8% year-over-year decrease. It was mainly due to hotel closures. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB913 million, representing a 72.9% year-over-year increase.

For the full year of 2022, revenue from leased and owned hotels was RMB9.1 billion (US$1.3 billion), representing an increase of 12.7% from the full year of 2021. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the full year of 2022 was RMB6.1 billion, representing a 9.2% year-over-year decrease. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from Legacy-DH segment for the full year of 2022 was RMB3.1 billion, representing a 113.7% year-over-year increase.

Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB1.2 billion (US$168 million), representing a 5.0% year-over-year increase and a 11.8% sequential decrease. Revenue from our Legacy-Huazhu segment from manachised and franchised hotels in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB1.1 billion, representing a 5.3% year-over-year increase. It was mainly driven by network expansion. Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB28 million, representing a 6.7% year-over-year decrease.

For the full year of 2022, revenue from manachised and franchised hotels was RMB4.4 billion (US$639 million), representing an increase of 0.0% from the full year of 2021. Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the full year of 2022 was RMB4.3 billion, representing a 0.4% year-over-year decrease. Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels from Legacy-DH segment for the full year of 2022 was RMB81 million, representing a 30.6% year-over-year increase.

Other revenue represents revenue generated from businesses other than our hotel operations, which mainly includes revenue from the provision of IT products and services and Huazhu Mall™ and other revenue from the Legacy-DH segment, totaling RMB98 million (US$14 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB152 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB85 million in the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2022, other revenue was RMB309 million (US$45 million), compared with RMB263 million for the full year of 2021.





(RMB in millions) Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 2021FY 2022FY Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs (3,194 ) (3,045 ) (3,430 ) (11,282 ) (12,260 ) Other operating costs (19 ) (13 ) (22 ) (58 ) (62 ) Selling and marketing expenses (183 ) (181 ) (169 ) (641 ) (613 ) General and administrative expenses (438 ) (405 ) (440 ) (1,545 ) (1,675 ) Pre-opening expenses (30 ) (25 ) (14 ) (81 ) (95 ) Total operating costs and expenses (3,864 ) (3,669 ) (4,075 ) (13,607 ) (14,705 )



Hotel operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB3.4 billion (US$496 million), compared to RMB3.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB3.0 billion in the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to a RMB195 million impairment loss of Legacy-Huazhu’s leased and owned hotels and a RMB169 million impairment loss of Legacy-DH. Hotel operating costs from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB2.4 billion, which represented 88.7% of the quarter’s revenue, compared to RMB2.3 billion or 84.0% of revenue in the fourth quarter in 2021 and RMB2.3 billion or 72.8% of revenue for the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2022, hotel operating costs were RMB12.3 billion (US$1.8 billion), compared to RMB11.3 billion in 2021. Hotel operating costs from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the full year of 2022 were RMB9.2 billion, which represented 86.1% of revenue, compared to RMB8.8 billion or 78.3% of revenue in 2021. In full year of 2022, Legacy-Huazhu conducted cost control measures and achieved rental reductions totaling approximately RMB300 million.

Selling and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB169 million (US$25 million), compared to RMB183 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB181 million in the previous quarter. Selling and marketing expenses from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB88 million, which represented 3.2% of the quarter’s revenue, compared to RMB129 million or 4.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter in 2021, and RMB105 million or 3.3% of revenue for the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2022, selling and marketing expenses were RMB613 million (US$89 million), compared to RMB641 million in 2021. Selling and marketing expenses from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the full year of 2022 were RMB336 million, which represented 3.2% of revenue, compared to RMB460 million or 4.1% of revenue for the full year of 2021.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB440 million (US$64 million), compared to RMB438 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB405 million in the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB320 million, which represented 11.6% of the quarter’s revenue, compared to RMB308 million or 11.1% in the fourth quarter in 2021 and RMB330 million or 10.4% for the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2022, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.7 billion (US$243 million), compared to RMB1.5 billion in 2021. General and administrative expenses from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the full year of 2022 were RMB1.3 billion, which represented 11.8% of revenue, compared to RMB1.2 billion or 10.3% of revenue for the full year of 2021.

Pre-opening expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were primarily related to the Legacy-Huazhu segment and totaled RMB14 million (US$2 million), compared to RMB30 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB25 million in the previous quarter.

Pre-opening expenses for the full year of 2022 were RMB95 million (US$14 million), compared to RMB81 million in 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. Pre-opening expenses as a percentage of revenue were 0.7% in 2022, compared to 0.6% in 2021.

Other operating income, net in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB276 million (US$40 million), compared to RMB555 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB76 million in the previous quarter.

Other operating income, net for the full year of 2022 was RMB549 million (US$79 million), compared to RMB986 million in 2021. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in COVID-19 subsidy income in our DH business.

Losses from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB93 million (US$13 million), compared to income from operations of RMB39 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and income from operations of RMB500 million in the previous quarter. Losses from operations from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB3 million, compared to income from operations of RMB60 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB449 million in the previous quarter. Losses from operations from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB90 million, compared to losses from operations of RMB21 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and income from operations of RMB51 million in the previous quarter.

Losses from operations for the full year of 2022 were RMB294 million (US$43 million). Income from operations from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the full year of 2022 was RMB51 million, compared to RMB891 million in 2021.

Operating margin, defined as income from operations as a percentage of revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2022 was a negative 2.5%, compared with 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 12.2% for the previous quarter. Operating margin from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 was negative 0.1%, compared with 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 14.2% in the previous quarter.

Operating margin for the full year of 2022 was negative 2.1%. Operating margin from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the full year of 2022 was 0.5%, compared with 7.9% in 2021.

Other expense, net in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB65 million (US$9 million), compared to RMB47 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB14 million for the previous quarter.

Other income, net for the full year of 2022 was RMB10 million (US$1 million), compared to RMB157 million in 2021.

Unrealized gains from fair value changes of equity securities in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB140 million (US$20 million), compared to unrealized losses from fair value changes of equity securities of RMB217 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and unrealized losses from fair value changes of RMB313 million in the previous quarter. Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities mainly represent the unrealized gains (losses) from our investment in equity securities with readily determinable fair values, such as AccorHotels.

For the full year of 2022, unrealized losses from fair value changes of equity securities were RMB359 million (US$52 million), compared to unrealized losses from fair value changes of equity securities of RMB96 million in 2021.

Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB203 million (US$30 million), compared to RMB16 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB434 million in the previous quarter. For the full year of 2022, income tax expense was RMB207 million (US$30 million), compared to RMB12 million in 2021.

Net loss attributable to H World Group Limited in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB124 million (US$19 million), compared to RMB459 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB717 million in the previous quarter. Net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB84 million, compared to a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB419 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB731 million in the previous quarter.

Net loss attributable to H World Group Limited for the full year of 2022 was RMB1.8 billion (US$264 million), compared to RMB465 million in 2021.

Basic and diluted losses per share/American depositary share (ADS). In the fourth quarter of 2022, basic and diluted losses per share were RMB0.04 (US$0.01). Adjusted basic and diluted losses per share (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities from basic and diluted losses per share, were RMB0.08 (US$0.01). Basic and diluted losses per ADS were RMB0.40 (US$0.06). Adjusted basic and diluted losses per ADS (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, were RMB0.82 (US$0.12).

For the full year of 2022, basic and diluted losses per share were RMB0.59 (US$0.08). Adjusted basic and diluted losses per share (non-GAAP) were RMB0.44 (US$0.06). Basic and diluted losses per ADS were RMB5.85 (US$0.85). Adjusted basic and diluted losses per ADS (non-GAAP) were RMB4.42 (US$0.64).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB529 million (US$76 million), compared with RMB46 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB149 million in the previous quarter. EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB528 million, compared with a negative RMB23 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB55 million in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB398 million (US$57 million), compared with RMB278 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB491 million in the previous quarter. The adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB397 million, compared with RMB209 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB397 million in the previous quarter.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2022 was RMB164 million (US$23 million), compared with RMB1.4 billion in 2021. EBITDA from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the full year of 2022 was RMB282 million, compared with RMB1.8 billion in 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2022 was RMB610 million (US$88 million). The adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) from the Legacy-Huazhu segment for the full year of 2022 was RMB728 million, compared with RMB2.0 billion in 2021.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB1.0 billion (US$151 million). Investing cash inflow in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB149 million (US$22 million). Financing cash outflow in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB1.4 billion (US$203 million).

Operating cash inflow for the full year of 2022 was RMB1.6 billion (US$227 million), representing an increase of 16.5% from 2021. Investing cash outflow for the full year of 2022 was RMB522 million (US$76 million), compared to RMB1.4 billion in 2021. Financing cash outflow for the full year of 2022 was RMB1.4 billion (US$201 million), compared to RMB1.8 billion in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents of RMB3.6 billion (US$520 million) and restricted cash of RMB1.5 billion (US$218 million). In January 2023, we successfully completed a public offering of approximately US$300 million ADSs. In March 2023, we liquidated all of the Company’s holdings of Accor’s share for net proceeds to the Company of approximately EUR300 million.

Debt financing. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a total debt and net debt balance of RMB9.9 billion (US$1.4 billion) and RMB4.8 billion, respectively, and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB2.1 billion.

COVID update

For our Legacy-Huazhu business, our RevPAR in the fourth quarter of 2022 recovered to approximately 83% of the 2019 level. The recovery was accelerated after the Chinese government announced the reopening policy in mid-November. Breaking RevPAR down by month, our October, November and December 2022 RevPAR recovered to 74%, 87% and 91% of their respective 2019 levels.

Legacy-DH experienced a seasonal slowdown of RevPAR recovery in the fourth quarter of 2022. Blended RevPAR recovered to 110% of the 2019 levels in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the recovery of Steigenberger hotels in Qatar and Egypt. Excluding the positive effects of the FIFA World Cup and the COP27 UN Climate Conference, RevPAR recovered to 100% of the 2019 level. RevPAR recovery continued to be driven primarily by ADR increases, while occupancy levels still remained below the 2019 level. The gradual alleviation of energy-related risks reduced the price of energy in Europe. However, inflation continues to increase our operating costs. We will do our best to tackle the challenges brought by the rising costs through further ADR increases as well as an ongoing focus on cost reduction, process optimization and stringent cash management.

Guidance

H World expects to open around 1,400 hotels and close 600-650 hotels in 2023.

In the first quarter of 2023, H World expects its revenue growth to be in the range of 61%-65% as compared to the first quarter of 2022, or in the range of 53%-57% excluding DH.

For the full year of 2023, H World expects its revenue growth to be in the range of 42%-46% as compared to the full year of 2022, or to range from 46% to 50% excluding DH.

The above forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of December 31, 2022, H World operated 8,543 hotels with 809,478 rooms in operation in 17 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of December 31, 2022, H World operates 13 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 87 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

H World Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022 RMB

RMB

US$3 (in millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 5,116 3,583 520 Restricted cash 25 1,503 218 Short-term investments 2,589 1,788 259 Accounts receivable, net 521 1,113 161 Loan receivables, net 218 134 19 Amounts due from related parties, current 149 178 26 Inventories 88 70 10 Other current assets, net 847 809 117 Total current assets 9,553 9,178 1,330 Property and equipment, net 7,056 6,784 984 Intangible assets, net 5,385 5,278 765 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,942 28,970 4,200 Finance lease right-of-use assets 2,235 2,047 297 Land use rights, net 206 199 29 Long-term investments 1,965 1,945 282 Goodwill 5,132 5,195 753 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 1 6 1 Loan receivables, net 98 124 18 Other assets, net 834 688 101 Deferred tax assets 862 1,093 158 Total assets 63,269 61,507 8,918 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 6,232 3,288 477 Accounts payable 968 1,171 170 Amounts due to related parties 197 71 10 Salary and welfare payables 591 657 95 Deferred revenue 1,366 1,308 190 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,628 3,773 547 Finance lease liabilities, current 41 41 6 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,838 2,337 339 Income tax payable 418 500 72 Total current liabilities 15,279 13,146 1,906 Long-term debt 3,565 6,635 962 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 28,012 27,637 4,007 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 2,684 2,513 364 Deferred revenue 785 828 120 Other long-term liabilities 903 977 142 Deferred tax liabilities 853 858 124 Retirement benefit obligations 144 110 16 Total liabilities 52,225 52,704 7,641 Equity: Ordinary shares 0 0 0 Treasury shares (107 ) (441 ) (64 ) Additional paid-in capital 9,964 10,138 1,470 Retained earnings 1,037 (1,200 ) (174 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 41 232 34 Total H World Group Limited shareholders' equity 10,935 8,729 1,266 Noncontrolling interest 109 74 11 Total equity 11,044 8,803 1,277 Total liabilities and equity 63,269 61,507 8,918





H World Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended

Year Ended December

31, 2021

September

30, 2022

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2021

December

31, 2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data) Revenue: Leased and owned hotels 2,093 2,695 2,450 355 8,118 9,148 1,326 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,103 1,313 1,158 168 4,404 4,405 639 Others 152 85 98 14 263 309 45 Total revenue 3,348 4,093 3,706 537 12,785 13,862 2,010 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs: Rents (998 ) (935 ) (956 ) (139 ) (3,900 ) (3,927 ) (569 ) Utilities (122 ) (163 ) (162 ) (23 ) (506 ) (603 ) (87 ) Personnel costs (841 ) (964 ) (981 ) (142 ) (3,022 ) (3,683 ) (534 ) Depreciation and amortization (365 ) (351 ) (351 ) (51 ) (1,413 ) (1,414 ) (205 ) Consumables, food and beverage (281 ) (286 ) (289 ) (42 ) (969 ) (1,026 ) (149 ) Others (587 ) (346 ) (691 ) (99 ) (1,472 ) (1,607 ) (233 ) Total hotel operating costs (3,194 ) (3,045 ) (3,430 ) (496 ) (11,282 ) (12,260 ) (1,777 ) Other operating costs (19 ) (13 ) (22 ) (3 ) (58 ) (62 ) (9 ) Selling and marketing expenses (183 ) (181 ) (169 ) (25 ) (641 ) (613 ) (89 ) General and administrative expenses (438 ) (405 ) (440 ) (64 ) (1,545 ) (1,675 ) (243 ) Pre-opening expenses (30 ) (25 ) (14 ) (2 ) (81 ) (95 ) (14 ) Total operating costs and expenses (3,864 ) (3,669 ) (4,075 ) (590 ) (13,607 ) (14,705 ) (2,132 ) Other operating income (expense), net 555 76 276 40 986 549 79 Income (losses) from operations 39 500 (93 ) (13 ) 164 (294 ) (43 ) Interest income 23 23 27 4 89 87 13 Interest expense (92 ) (93 ) (117 ) (17 ) (405 ) (409 ) (59 ) Other (expense) income, net (47 ) (14 ) (65 ) (9 ) 157 10 1 Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities (217 ) (313 ) 140 20 (96 ) (359 ) (52 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (112 ) (359 ) 181 26 (317 ) (641 ) (93 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (406 ) (256 ) 73 11 (408 ) (1,606 ) (233 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (16 ) (434 ) (203 ) (30 ) (12 ) (207 ) (30 ) Income (loss) from equity method investments (42 ) (20 ) 3 0 (60 ) (36 ) (5 ) Net income (loss) (464 ) (710 ) (127 ) (19 ) (480 ) (1,849 ) (268 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 5 (7 ) 3 0 15 28 4 Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (459 ) (717 ) (124 ) (19 ) (465 ) (1,821 ) (264 ) Gain arising from defined benefit plan, net of tax 13 - 22 3 13 22 3 Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of debt securities, net of tax - - 57 8 - 57 8 Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 7 7 82 12 (99 ) 112 16 Comprehensive income (loss) (444 ) (703 ) 34 4 (566 ) (1,658 ) (241 ) Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 5 (7 ) 3 0 15 28 4 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (439 ) (710 ) 37 4 (551 ) (1,630 ) (237 ) Earnings (losses) per share(1): Basic (0.15 ) (0.23 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.15 ) (0.59 ) (0.08 ) Diluted (0.15 ) (0.23 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.15 ) (0.59 ) (0.08 ) Earnings (losses) per ADS: Basic (1.47 ) (2.31 ) (0.40 ) (0.06 ) (1.49 ) (5.85 ) (0.85 ) Diluted (1.47 ) (2.31 ) (0.40 ) (0.06 ) (1.49 ) (5.85 ) (0.85 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic 3,117,745,440 3,107,798,883 3,109,528,097 3,109,528,097 3,114,124,244 3,111,196,757 3,111,196,757 Diluted 3,117,745,440 3,107,798,883 3,109,528,097 3,109,528,097 3,114,124,244 3,111,196,757 3,111,196,757





H World Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Quarter Ended

Year Ended December

31, 2021

September

30, 2022

December

31, 2022

December

31,2021

December

31, 2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions) Operating activities: Net income (loss) (464 ) (710 ) (127 ) (19 ) (480 ) (1,849 ) (268 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 15 29 9 1 109 87 13 Depreciation and amortization,

and other 436 370 369 54 1,563 1,513 219 Impairment loss 320 10 390 57 380 491 71 Loss (income) from equity method investments, net of dividends 38 22 (3 ) (0 ) 60 85 12 Investment (income) loss 245 550 (362 ) (53 ) 67 662 96 Changes in operating assets and

liabilities 458 182 1,008 146 (92 ) 166 24 Other (181 ) (1 ) (242 ) (35 ) (265 ) 409 60 Net cash provided by operating activities 867 452 1,042 151 1,342 1,564 227 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (469 ) (256 ) (229 ) (33 ) (1,675 ) (1,053 ) (153 ) Acquisitions, net of cash received - 0 2 0 (742 ) (57 ) (8 ) Purchase of investments (49 ) (300 ) (23 ) (3 ) (521 ) (401 ) (58 ) Proceeds from maturity/sale of

investments 64 6 370 54 1,494 937 136 Loan advances (96 ) (29 ) (30 ) (4 ) (181 ) (182 ) (26 ) Loan collections 38 52 52 7 187 224 32 Other 9 2 7 1 36 10 1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (503 ) (525 ) 149 22 (1,402 ) (522 ) (76 ) Financing activities: Payment of share repurchase - - - - (0 ) (334 ) (48 ) Proceeds from debt 167 3,721 2,288 332 2,383 7,101 1,030 Repayment of debt (768 ) (3,336 ) (3,670 ) (532 ) (4,171 ) (7,781 ) (1,128 ) Dividend paid - - - - - (416 ) (60 ) Other 3 76 (19 ) (3 ) (13 ) 36 5 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (598 ) 461 (1,401 ) (203 ) (1,801 ) (1,394 ) (201 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (36 ) 149 79 11 (88 ) 297 43 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (270 ) 537 (131 ) (19 ) (1,949 ) (55 ) (7 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 5,411 4,680 5,217 757 7,090 5,141 745 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 5,141 5,217 5,086 738 5,141 5,086 738





H World Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December

31, 2021

September

30, 2022

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2021

December

31, 2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (GAAP) (459 ) (717 ) (124 ) (19 ) (465 ) (1,821 ) (264 ) Share-based compensation expenses 15 29 9 1 109 87 13 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities 217 313 (140 ) (20 ) 96 359 52 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (non-GAAP) (227 ) (375 ) (255 ) (38 ) (260 ) (1,375 ) (199 ) Adjusted earnings (losses) per share (non-GAAP)(2) Basic (0.07 ) (0.12 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (0.08 ) (0.44 ) (0.06 ) Diluted (0.07 ) (0.12 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (0.08 ) (0.44 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted earnings (losses) per ADS (non-GAAP) Basic (0.73 ) (1.21 ) (0.82 ) (0.12 ) (0.83 ) (4.42 ) (0.64 ) Diluted (0.73 ) (1.21 ) (0.82 ) (0.12 ) (0.83 ) (4.42 ) (0.64 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computation Basic 3,117,745,440 3,107,798,883 3,109,528,097 3,109,528,097 3,114,124,244 3,111,196,757 3,111,196,757 Diluted 3,117,745,440 3,107,798,883 3,109,528,097 3,109,528,097 3,114,124,244 3,111,196,757 3,111,196,757 Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December

31, 2021

September 30,2022

December

31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December

31, 2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions, except per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (GAAP) (459 ) (717 ) (124 ) (19 ) (465 ) (1,821 ) (264 ) Interest income (23 ) (23 ) (27 ) (4 ) (89 ) (87 ) (13 ) Interest expense 92 93 117 17 405 409 59 Income tax expense 16 434 203 30 12 207 30 Depreciation and amortization 420 362 360 52 1,503 1,456 211 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 46 149 529 76 1,366 164 23 Share-based compensation 15 29 9 1 109 87 13 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities 217 313 (140 ) (20 ) 96 359 52 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 278 491 398 57 1,571 610 88





H World Group Limited Segment Financial Summary(1) Quarter Ended December

31, 2021 Quarter Ended September

30, 2022 Quarter Ended December

31, 2022 Legacy-

Huazhu Legacy-

DH Total Legacy-

Huazhu Legacy-

DH Total Legacy-

Huazhu Legacy-

DH Total RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions) (in millions) (in millions) Leased and owned hotels 1,565 528 2,093 1,793 902 2,695 1,537 913 2,450 355 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,073 30 1,103 1,291 22 1,313 1,130 28 1,158 168 Others 138 14 152 77 8 85 90 8 98 14 Revenue 2,776 572 3,348 3,161 932 4,093 2,757 949 3,706 537 Hotel operating costs (2,331 ) (863 ) (3,194 ) (2,301 ) (744 ) (3,045 ) (2,446 ) (984 ) (3,430 ) (496 ) Selling and marketing expenses (129 ) (54 ) (183 ) (105 ) (76 ) (181 ) (88 ) (81 ) (169 ) (25 ) General and administrative expenses (308 ) (130 ) (438 ) (330 ) (75 ) (405 ) (320 ) (120 ) (440 ) (64 ) Pre-opening expenses (30 ) (0 ) (30 ) (25 ) - (25 ) (14 ) (0 ) (14 ) (2 ) Income (losses) from operations 60 (21 ) 39 449 51 500 (3 ) (90 ) (93 ) (13 ) Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (419 ) (40 ) (459 ) (731 ) 14 (717 ) (84 ) (40 ) (124 ) (19 ) Interest income (23 ) (0 ) (23 ) (23 ) (0 ) (23 ) (27 ) (0 ) (27 ) (4 ) Interest expense 64 28 92 60 33 93 84 33 117 17 Income tax expense 37 (21 ) 16 446 (12 ) 434 260 (57 ) 203 30 Depreciation and amortization 318 102 420 303 59 362 295 65 360 52 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (23 ) 69 46 55 94 149 528 1 529 76 Share-based Compensation 15 - 15 29 - 29 9 - 9 1 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities 217 - 217 313 - 313 (140 ) - (140 ) (20 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 209 69 278 397 94 491 397 1 398 57 (1) The Company presents segment information after elimination of intercompany transactions.





H World Group Limited Segment Financial Summary(2) Year Ended December 31, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Legacy

Huazhu

Legacy

DH

Total

Legacy

Huazhu

Legacy

DH

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

RMB

(in millions) (in millions) Leased and owned hotels 6,062 3,086 9,148 1,326 6,674 1,444 8,118 Manachised and franchised hotels 4,324 81 4,405 639 4,342 62 4,404 Others 269 40 309 45 231 32 263 Revenue 10,655 3,207 13,862 2,010 11,247 1,538 12,785 Hotel operating costs (9,170 ) (3,090 ) (12,260 ) (1,777 ) (8,806 ) (2,476 ) (11,282 ) Selling and marketing expenses (336 ) (277 ) (613 ) (89 ) (460 ) (181 ) (641 ) General and administrative expenses (1,262 ) (413 ) (1,675 ) (243 ) (1,164 ) (381 ) (1,545 ) Pre-opening expenses (95 ) (0 ) (95 ) (14 ) (81 ) (0 ) (81 ) Income (losses) from operations 51 (345 ) (294 ) (43 ) 891 (727 ) 164 Net income (losses) attributable to H World Group Limited (1,420 ) (401 ) (1,821 ) (264 ) 153 (618 ) (465 ) Interest income (86 ) (1 ) (87 ) (13 ) (88 ) (1 ) (89 ) Interest expense 278 131 409 59 291 114 405 Income tax expense 298 (91 ) 207 30 249 (237 ) 12 Depreciation and amortization 1,212 244 1,456 211 1,222 281 1,503 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 282 (118 ) 164 23 1,827 (461 ) 1,366 Share-based Compensation 87 - 87 13 109 - 109 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities 359 - 359 52 96 - 96 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 728 (118 ) 610 88 2,032 (461 ) 1,571 (2) The Company presents segment information after elimination of intercompany transactions.



Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu (1)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q4 2022

Closed (2)

in Q4 2022

Net added

in Q4 2022

As of

December 31,

2022 (3)

As of

December 31,

2022

Leased and owned hotels 5 (13 ) (8 ) 623 89,638 Manachised and franchised hotels 239 (96 ) 143 7,788 693,536 Total 244 (109 ) 135 8,411 783,174 (1) Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.

(2) The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q4 2022, we temporarily closed 10 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.

(3) As of December 31, 2022, 572 hotels were requisitioned by governmental authorities.





As of December 31, 2022 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4,930 1,053 Leased and owned hotels 353 1 Manachised and franchised hotels 4,577 1,052 Midscale and upscale hotels 3,481 1,491 Leased and owned hotels 270 13 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,211 1,478 Total 8,411 2,544





Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition(4) For the quarter ended December 31, September 30, December 31, yoy 2021 2022 2022 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 286 294 279 -2.6% Manachised and franchised hotels 232 248 236 1.4% Blended 239 254 240 0.4% Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 67.4% 73.1% 63.1% -4.3 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 68.4% 76.4% 66.6% -1.8 p.p. Blended 68.2% 76.0% 66.2% -2.0 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 193 215 176 -8.8% Manachised and franchised hotels 159 190 157 -1.2% Blended 163 193 159 -2.6%





For the quarter ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2019 2022 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 277 279 0.5% Manachised and franchised hotels 223 236 5.9% Blended 232 240 3.6% Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 84.7% 63.1% -21.6 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 81.6% 66.6% -15.0 p.p. Blended 82.2% 66.2% -16.0 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 235 176 -25.2% Manachised and franchised hotels 182 157 -13.6% Blended 191 159 -16.6%

(4) If including hotels under requisition, RevPAR in Q4 2022 would have been approximately 85% of the 2019 level.







Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition(5) For full year ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2021 2022 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 286 272 -5.1% Manachised and franchised hotels 232 231 -0.2% Blended 239 236 -1.3% Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 70.6% 63.9% -6.7 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 72.4% 67.1% -5.4 p.p. Blended 72.2% 66.7% -5.5 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 202 174 -14.1% Manachised and franchised hotels 168 155 -7.6% Blended 172 157 -8.8%





For full year ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2019 2022 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 276 272 -1.8% Manachised and franchised hotels 224 231 3.0% Blended 234 236 0.6% Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 87.0% 63.9% -23.0 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 83.8% 67.1% -16.7 p.p. Blended 84.4% 66.7% -17.7 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 240 174 -27.8% Manachised and franchised hotels 188 155 -17.5% Blended 198 157 -20.5%

(5) If including hotels under requisition, RevPAR in 2022 would have been approximately 82% of the 2019 level.







Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

December 31,



For the quarter yoy

change



For the quarter yoy

change



For the quarter yoy

change



ended

December 31, ended

December 31, ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 (p.p.) Economy hotels 3,199 3,199 137 123 -10.1 % 183 181 -1.0 % 75.0 % 68.1 % -6.9 Leased and owned hotels 335 335 148 132 -11.1 % 204 199 -2.6 % 72.5 % 66.2 % -6.4 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,864 2,864 135 122 -9.9 % 179 178 -0.7 % 75.5 % 68.5 % -7.0 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,097 2,097 215 196 -8.6 % 313 301 -3.8 % 68.6 % 65.1 % -3.4 Leased and owned hotels 227 227 245 222 -9.5 % 387 361 -6.8 % 63.4 % 61.5 % -1.9 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,870 1,870 209 192 -8.4 % 301 292 -3.2 % 69.5 % 65.7 % -3.7 Total 5,296 5,296 174 158 -9.2 % 241 236 -2.0 % 72.0 % 66.7 % -5.3





Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

December 31,



For the quarter yoy

change



For the quarter yoy

change



For the quarter yoy

change



ended

December 31, ended

December 31, ended

December 31, 2019 2022 2019 2022 2019 2022 2019 2022 (p.p.) Economy hotels 1,969 1,969 167 122 -26.8 % 188 180 -4.1 % 88.6 % 67.6 % -21.0 Leased and owned hotels 324 324 189 130 -31.5 % 215 197 -8.3 % 88.0 % 65.8 % -22.2 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,645 1,645 161 120 -25.4 % 181 176 -2.8 % 88.8 % 68.1 % -20.7 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,009 1,009 272 192 -29.4 % 325 300 -7.9 % 83.5 % 64.0 % -19.5 Leased and owned hotels 166 166 329 202 -38.7 % 395 335 -15.3 % 83.3 % 60.3 % -23.0 Manachised and franchised hotels 843 843 256 189 -26.1 % 307 291 -5.1 % 83.5 % 65.0 % -18.5 Total 2,978 2,978 209 150 -28.0 % 241 227 -5.8 % 86.6 % 66.2 % -20.4





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

December 31,



For the year yoy

change



For the year yoy

change



For the year yoy

change



ended

December 31, ended

December 31, ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 (p.p.) Economy hotels 3,199 3,199 142 123 -13.6 % 183 176 -3.6 % 77.5 % 69.5 % -8.0 Leased and owned hotels 335 335 155 133 -14.1 % 207 194 -6.3 % 74.5 % 68.3 % -6.2 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,864 2,864 139 121 -13.5 % 179 173 -3.1 % 78.0 % 69.7 % -8.3 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,097 2,097 224 196 -12.4 % 315 301 -4.4 % 71.0 % 65.0 % -6.0 Leased and owned hotels 227 227 255 219 -14.1 % 386 362 -6.3 % 66.1 % 60.6 % -5.5 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,870 1,870 218 191 -12.0 % 303 291 -3.9 % 71.9 % 65.8 % -6.1 Total 5,296 5,296 179 156 -13.0 % 240 231 -3.8 % 74.6 % 67.5 % -7.1





Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

December 31,



For the year yoy

change



For the year yoy

change



For the year yoy

change



ended

December 31, ended

December 31, ended

December 31, 2019 2022 2019 2022 2019 2022 2019 2022 (p.p.) Economy hotels 1,969 1,969 174 121 -30.5 % 192 176 -8.7 % 90.7 % 69.0 % -21.7 Leased and owned hotels 324 324 195 130 -33.3 % 215 191 -10.9 % 90.8 % 68.0 % -22.8 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,645 1,645 169 119 -29.6 % 186 171 -7.9 % 90.6 % 69.3 % -21.4 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,009 1,009 276 190 -31.2 % 331 300 -9.5 % 83.2 % 63.3 % -19.9 Leased and owned hotels 166 166 334 200 -40.0 % 396 338 -14.6 % 84.2 % 59.1 % -25.1 Manachised and franchised hotels 843 843 258 187 -27.6 % 311 289 -7.1 % 82.9 % 64.6 % -18.3 Total 2,978 2,978 212 147 -30.8 % 241 219 -9.0 % 87.9 % 66.9 % -21.0



Operating Results: Legacy-DH (6)

Number of hotels Number of

rooms Unopened hotels

in pipeline Opened

in Q4 2022

Closed

in Q4 2022

Net added

in Q4 2022

As of

December

31, 2022(7)

As of

December

31, 2022

As of

December

31, 2022

Leased hotels 2 - 2 81 15,328 26 Manachised and franchised hotels 4 - 4 51 10,976 10 Total 6 - 6 132 26,304 36 (6) Legacy-DH refers to DH.

(7) As of December 31, 2022, a total of 3 hotels were temporarily closed. 1 hotel was closed due to flood damage, 1 hotel was closed due to extensive hotel refurbishment, and 1 hotel was closed for major repairs.





For the quarter ended December 31, September 30, December 31, yoy 2021 2022 2022 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 95 113 114 19.5% Manachised and franchised hotels 93 116 134 44.6% Blended 94 114 122 29.7% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 42.9% 67.4% 60.0% +17.1 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 50.7% 64.1% 58.3% +7.6 p.p. Blended 46.1% 66.1% 59.3% +13.2 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 41 76 68 67.3% Manachised and franchised hotels 47 74 78 66.2% Blended 43 75 72 66.8%





For full year ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2021 2022 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased and owned hotels 91 110 20.1% Manachised and franchised hotels 89 113 26.6% Blended 90 111 22.9% Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 31.6% 56.0% +24.4 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 40.5% 56.4% +15.9 p.p. Blended 35.2% 56.2% +21.0 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased and owned hotels 29 61 112.6% Manachised and franchised hotels 36 64 76.4% Blended 32 62 96.2%



Hotel Portfolio by Brand

As of December 31, 2022 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,948 389,383 1,066 HanTing Hotel 3,257 288,956 652 Hi Inn 456 23,998 170 Ni Hao Hotel 159 11,534 199 Elan Hotel 836 39,948 - Ibis Hotel 222 22,826 32 Zleep Hotels 18 2,121 13 Midscale hotels 2,898 317,117 1,146 Ibis Styles Hotel 85 8,864 25 Starway Hotel 567 47,378 242 JI Hotel 1,694 199,581 611 Orange Hotel 519 56,035 261 CitiGO Hotel 33 5,259 7 Upper midscale hotels 538 75,467 286 Crystal Orange Hotel 164 21,552 57 Manxin Hotel 112 10,601 59 Madison Hotel 52 7,195 64 Mercure Hotel 137 21,193 62 Novotel Hotel 17 4,424 19 IntercityHotel(8) 56 10,502 25 Upscale hotels 134 21,609 72 Jaz in the City 3 587 1 Joya Hotel 8 1,368 1 Blossom House 53 2,326 49 Grand Mercure Hotel 7 1,726 5 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(9) 54 14,040 8 MAXX (10) 9 1,562 8 Luxury hotels 15 2,318 5 Steigenberger Icon(11) 9 1,847 1 Song Hotels 6 471 4 Others 10 3,584 5 Other hotels(12) 10 3,584 5 Total 8,543 809,478 2,580

(8) As of December 31, 2022, 5 operational hotels and 11 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.

(9) As of December 31, 2022, 11 operational hotels and 3 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.

(10) As of December 31, 2022, 3 operational hotels and 8 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.

(11) As of December 31, 2022, 3 operational hotels of Steigenberger Icon were in China.

(12) Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).

Hotel turnover refers to total transaction value of room and non-room revenue from H World hotels (i.e., leased and operated, manachised and franchised hotels).

