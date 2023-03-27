New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud kitchen: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06436265/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2021 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2022-2027.



The cloud kitchen market is segmented by serving type into collection takeaway and delivery takeaway.Based on business type, the cloud kitchen global market has been categorized into chain and independent stores.



Based on food type, the market has been divided into fast food, fish & seafood, beverages, Asian and others.Based on kitchen type, the market has been divided into individual and shared kitchen.



Geographical regions in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (South America, the Middle East and Africa). Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2027 are given for the cloud kitchen global market segments mentioned above, with estimated values derived from solutions and service providers’ total revenue.



Summary:

Cloud kitchens reduce the costs associated with establishing a restaurant and offer a convenient online service to customers.The growing adoption of cloud kitchens by giant players is based on a variety factors including location and cost to establish dining area to offer more convenient service to customers.



Recently, venture capital firms have been investing in start-ups that are developing cloud kitchens.The global market for cloud kitchen was estimated to be $REDACTED billion in 2021.



It is projected that the cloud kitchens market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion in 2027.



In this report, the global cloud kitchen market is segmented by serving type, business type, food type, kitchen type and region.The report provides an overview of the global cloud kitchen market and analyzes market trends.



By serving type, the market is segmented into delivery take-away and collection take-away.Based on business type, the market is segmented into independent and chain.



Based on food type, the market is divided into fast food, Asian, fish and seafood, beverages, desserts and others. By kitchen type, the cloud kitchen market is segmented into individual kitchen and shared kitchens. Geographical regions in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

(RoW) region, which includes South America, the Middle East and Africa. Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2027 are given for the market segments mentioned above, with estimated values derived from solutions and service providers’ total revenue

