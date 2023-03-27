New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0958093/?utm_source=GNW





Summary:

Increasing public awareness of indoor air quality products plays a key role in the consumption and sales of these products across the U.S. Most of these products have gained significant traction due to COVID- 19, as they are laboratory tested and proven. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), indoor air quality products have active pure technology that is capable of trapping and killing any type of surface and airborne viruses within 8 hours.



IAQ products have saved the lives of people during the pandemic period, and they have saved building occupants from indoor pollutants, which are five-times higher in terms of quantity compared to outdoor pollution. The main reasons for indoor pollution include damp building areas, second-hand smoke, burning of fossil fuels, coatings and paints, building material radon and pollution from biological pollutants.



Outdoor air pollution, such as construction nearby a highly-populated area, is also a concern for indoor pollution. This can increase the pollutants level in many buildings, which includes the emission of gases particles from vehicle exhaust systems.



Indoor air quality (IAQ) refers to the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants.Indoor air pollution is caused by burning solid fuel sources, such as crop waste, firewood and dung for cooking and heating.



The burning of such fuelsin poor households leads to air pollution, which leads to respiratory diseases that can result inpremature death. The WHO signifies that indoor air pollution is the greatest global environmental problem, particularly for the poorest populations, who often do not have access to clean fuels forcooking. According to the global data, indoor air pollution was attributed to an estimated REDACTED deaths in

2021, or REDACTED% of global deaths.



Indoor air quality is a measurement of the quality of the air in a school, home, office or other building environments.The potential impact of indoor air quality on human health can be noteworthy for various reasons.



According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. residents spend approximately REDACTED% of their time indoors, where the concentrations of some pollutants are often two- tofive-times higher than typical outdoor concentrations. Certain people are also susceptible to the adverseeffects of pollution (e.g., very young children, older adults, people with cardiovascular or respiratorydisease) that tend to spend even more time indoors.



Indoor air pollutants include tobacco, wood, coal heating, cooking appliances and fireplaces that release harmful combustion byproducts (e.g., carbon monoxide, particulate matter) directly into the indoor environment. Other factors that affect indoor air quality include the air exchange rate, weather conditions, outdoor climate and occupant behavior.

