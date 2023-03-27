New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antiaging Products and Services: The Global Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01598545/?utm_source=GNW





The report covers products and services specifically affecting the aging demographic.



The report also features an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global market for anti-aging products and services.In this report, the market is primarily segmented into two major categories: products and procedures.



The products are further segregated into anti-wrinkle products, moisturizers, and sun care products.The procedures segment is categorized into invasive and non-or minimally invasive procedures.



Non-invasive procedures are further segmented into dermal fillers, botulinum toxin treatments, laser skin resurfacing, chemical peels, radio frequency (RF) therapy, intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy, microdermabrasion, and other procedures.



The report does not consider drug treatments and hair care products.



The base year of the report is 2021, with historical data provided for 2020 and 2019 and forecast data provided through 2027.Historical, base year and forecast data are provided for each market segment of the report.



In terms of geographic region, the report analyzes the global market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Report Includes:

- 24 data tables and 18 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for antiaging products and services

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019-2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market potential for antiaging products and services market by product type, and region

- Assessment of the market dynamics and key technological developments of the industry, as well as identification of market trends, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Beiersdorf AG, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., L’Oréal SA, Procter & Gamble and Unilever plc



Summary:

The global market for anti-aging products and services was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2021.The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027.



In this report, the global market is segmented by type and region. By type, the market is segmented into products and procedures.



Reasons for Doing this Study:

The anti-aging market presents a significant opportunity, mainly due to rising disposable incomes worldwide.The growing consumer demand for anti-aging products such as skin care products and procedures and improving lifestyle standards are the key factors driving the anti-aging products and services market.



Rising consumer awareness on the safety of the ingredients is pushing manufacturers to formulate products with natural and organic ingredients.Another driver is the growing number of patients undergoing non-surgical procedures globally.



The report also discusses the emerging technologies in the skin anti-aging products and services.



This report provides a detailed analysis of market trends and technological progress in the anti-aging products market

