Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market Report 2023-2033

New York, March 27, 2023





The Civil Aviation Flight Simulation and Simulation Training Market Report 2022-2032:





Factors Such As Growing Demand for Professional and Proficient Pilots, Advances in Simulation Technology, and Increasing Safety Regulations Are Driving the Market Growth



In civil aviation, the demand for professional and proficient pilots is increasing rapidly. Aircraft deliveries are rising due to several factors, including a booming aviation industry, retiring pilots, and an increasing number of aircraft being delivered. The growing demand for pilots is a result of the growing number of air travellers. This exponential growth is due to factors such as rising incomes, population growth, and increasing urbanization. Pilot retirements are another factor contributing to the growing demand for pilots.





High Cost of Simulation Equipment



The use of simulation technology has become increasingly important in the civil aviation industry, particularly in pilot training and aircraft design. However, the high cost of simulation equipment has been a significant challenge for many airlines, training centers, and manufacturers, which in turn is hampering the market growth. For instance, FRASCA’s fixed training (FTD) amounts to US$200,000, Boeing’s flight simulators ranges from US$6 million to US$8 million, CAE’s flight simulator amounts to US$10 million, and FRASCA’s FAA Level B-D Full Flight Simulators (FFS) ranges from US$5 million to US$15 million. Additionally, one of the primary factors contributing to the high cost of civil aviation simulation equipment is the complexity of the technology. Flight simulators, for example, require high-resolution graphics, advanced avionics, and motion systems to provide an immersive experience for pilots. These components are expensive to manufacture and require specialized expertise to maintain and repair.





Segments Covered in the Report





Type



• Full-Flight Simulator (FFS)



• Fixed-Base Flight Training Device (FBFTD)



• Commercial Fixed-Wing Pilot Simulation Training (CFWPST)



• Commercial Rotor-Wing Pilot Simulation Training (CRWPST)





Aircraft



• Fixed-Wing Aircraft



• Rotorcraft





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 19 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Civil Aviation Flight Simulation and Simulation Training Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Airbus SE



• ALSIM



• Avion Group



• Bombardier Inc



• CAE Inc.



• ELITE Simulation Solutions AG



• FlightSafety International



• FRASCA International Inc.



• Gulf Aviation Academy



• Indra Sistemas SA



• L3Harris Technologies



• Leonardo



• Lufthansa Aviation Training GmbH



• Moong Inc.



• Pan Am International Flight Academy



• Precision Flight Controls



• Thales Group



• The Boeing Company



• TRU Simulation + Training





