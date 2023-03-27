New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "eClinical Solutions Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06436260/?utm_source=GNW





Rising Adoption of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems in Clinical Trials to Spur Industry Growth



The market for eClinical solutions is expanding significantly as a result of the increased use of electronic data capture (EDC) systems in clinical trials. EDC systems have a number of advantages over conventional paper-based data collection techniques, including:



• Increased accuracy and efficiency



• Improved data quality



• Enhanced patient safety



• Enhanced data management



• Cost savings





Companies using EDC systems in clinical trials include Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Novartis. These companies have reported increased efficiency and data quality, as well as improved patient safety and cost savings, as a result of their use of EDC systems.





High Installation Costs Likely to Challenge Industry Growth



One of the main factors limiting the growth of the eClinical solutions market is the high installation cost. The implementation of eClinical solutions typically requires a significant investment in hardware, software, and personnel, which can be a challenge for some organisations, particularly those with limited budgets.





In addition to the upfront costs, the ongoing maintenance and support costs for eClinical solutions can also be high, as organisations must continuously invest in technology upgrades, security measures, and other infrastructure improvements.





Despite these challenges, many organisations are choosing to invest in eClinical solutions due to the numerous benefits they provide, including improved data accuracy, increased efficiency, and compliance with regulatory requirements.





Segments Covered in the Report





Product Type



• Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)



• Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)



• Randomisation and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)



• Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA) and Electronic Patient-reported Outcomes (ePRO)



• Clinical Data Integration Platform (CDIP)



• Electronic Data Capture (EDC)



• Safety Solutions



• Clinical Analytics Platforms



• Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)



• Others





Deployment Type



• Cloud-based (SAAS) Solutions



• Web-hosted (On-demand) Solutions



• Licensed Enterprise (On-premises) Solutions





End-users



• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies



• Contract Research Organisations



• Consulting Service Companies



• Medical Device Manufacturers



• Hospitals and Clinics



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• France



• UK



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the eClinical solutions Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Clario



• Dassault Systèmes



• eClinical Solutions LLC



• IBM



• IQVIA Inc.



• Medrio, Inc.



• Oracle



• Parexel International Corporation



• Signant Health



• Veeva Systems





Overall world revenue for eClinical solutions market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$8.9 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





