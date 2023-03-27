Lauryl Myristyl Alcohol Market Size to Reach USD 12.26 Billion by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the lauryl myristyl alcohol market will grow to USD 7.67 billion in 2022 and reach USD 12.26 billion by 2032. In just ten years, increasing consciousness for environmental sustainability, the high demand for bio-based products, the increased shelf life of personal care products, along with the rising per capita income of the growing middle class, especially in the household & personal care industry, are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing government expenditure on the pharmaceutical sector, the growing population, and the changing lifestyle are also helping to boost market growth.



Key Insight of the Lauryl myristyl alcohol Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is anticipated to have the largest market share in the lauryl myristyl alcohol market. Key factors favouring the growth of the lauryl myristyl alcohol market in North America include the increasing usage of the product owing to its high stabilizing features of oil-water emulsions and the surging investment levels by the industry players in research and development activities are helping to stimulate the market growth. Further, increasing merger & acquisition activities between international & regional players, coupled with the increasing demand from end-use industries like agrochemicals, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, are expected to drive market growth in this region.

The personal care segment is expected to augment the lauryl myristyl alcohol market during the forecast period.



The personal care segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the raised adoption of natural, plant-based acids & similar chemicals such as fatty alcohol. However, the ability to buy upscale personal care products, as well as the increased awareness of organic and natural products, are also helping to boost the segment’s market growth. Personal care is also derived from coconut or palm oil and can be utilized in conditioners, soaps, lotions, shampoos, and other personal care products.



The natural segment market size was USD 4.15 billion in 2022



The natural segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increased demand for naturally derived ingredients to manufacture detergents & soaps, and personal care products. Additionally, the natural sources of lauryl myristyl alcohol are free of petroleum-based phthalates, solvents, and other potentially hazardous additives. The natural sources of lauryl myristyl alcohol are utilized as thickeners, emollients, and emulsifiers, with applications in plastics, detergents, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other industrial products. Further, by 2032, the petrochemical segment will likely dominate the market due to the rising number of product innovations.



The mid-cut chain segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 41.02% in 2032.



The long-chain segment is anticipated to dominate the market in 2022, owing to the increasing concerns about the effect of petrochemicals on the environment. Further, by 2032, the mid-cut chain segment will likely dominate the market due to the growing demand for fatty alcohols in producing detergents, soaps, and emollients. Additionally, the rising per capita disposable income of people as well as the increasing use of non-ionic surfactants in multiple applications, are also helping to boost the segment’s market growth. However, lauryl myristyl alcohol is typically utilized as a foaming agent & emulsifier in body washes, shampoos, and liquid soaps. Lauryl myristyl alcohol is often found in a mixture with other surfactants, such as Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS).



Market Dynamics



Driver: The expansion of the cosmetics & personal care industry:



The proliferation of the cosmetics & personal care industry in emerging economies, a surge in need for premium skin & hair care products, child beauty care products, and colour cosmetics, coupled with the increase in disposable income, are the driving factors of the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the favourable government initiatives in a quest to minimize dependency on petrochemicals and a customer shift towards organic personal care products are also helping to propel the market growth during the projection period. Additionally, the easy availability of these cosmetic items through various sales channels such as speciality stores, pharmacies, and beauty salons are also driving factors of the market growth. However, the rising customer preferences for personalized, healthier, convenient, and affordable products are propelling market growth over the forecast period.



Restraint: The stringent government regulations:



The stringent government regulations for producing toxic chemicals also hinder market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the concerns about side effects and toxicity and the availability of substitutes are restraining factors of the market growth.



Opportunity: The rising research and development activities:



The rising investment by major participants for R&D activities is one of the opportunity factors for market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments by key players for expanding production capacities, coupled with the growing demand for biodegradable & sustainable products on account of reducing petrochemical dependence, are also helping to boost the market growth over the forecast period. However, the increasing demand for industrial surfactants and the rise in per capita income in emerging economies have resulted in an improved standard of living and are also helping to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the lauryl myristyl alcohol market are:



• VVF L.L.C

• Lubrizol Corporation

• Croda International Plc.

• Dow Chemical Company

• Eco Green Oleochemicals

• P&G Chemicals



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



• Industrial & Domestic Cleaning

• Personal Care

• Lubricants

• Food & Nutrition

• Plasticizers

• Pharmaceutical Formulation

• Others



By Source:



• Petrochemical

• Natural



By Type:



• Long Chain

• Higher Chain

• Short-Chain

• Mid-Cut Chain



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



