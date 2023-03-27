The US Courseware Market is forecast to grow by $1061.45 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Courseware Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435947/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the courseware market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolved learning and education landscape, growing demand for digital courseware, and growing use of adaptive courseware products.



The courseware market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• K12

• Higher education

• Corporate



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



This study identifies the growth of the microlearning paradigm as one of the prime reasons driving the courseware market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of customized courseware and growing gamification in online courses will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the courseware market in US covers the following areas:

• Courseware market sizing

• Courseware market forecast

• Courseware market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading courseware market vendors that include American Heart Association, Arizona State University, Ascend Learning LLC, Cambridge University Press, Carnegie Mellon University, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Connect For Education Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hackett Publishing Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Labster Group ApS, Lumen Learning Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Method Learning, MindEdge Inc., Pearson Plc, Quant Systems Inc., Realizeit, Rice University, SimBiotic Software Inc., Simulation Curriculum Corp., Stanford University, Tophatmonocle Corp., VitalSource Technologies LLC, WestEd, and Yale University. Also, the courseware market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435947/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________