Timbercreek Financial ranks on The Globe and Mail’s fourth-annual Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity for a third year

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (“Timbercreek”) is pleased to announce it has been included on The Globe and Mail’s 2023 Report on Business magazine’s Women Lead Here list for a third straight year.



This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-notch Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity. The ranking companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

This benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks.

“It is a privilege to be among the most gender-diverse corporations in Canada for a third consecutive year,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek. “We are extremely proud of the workplace environment and the culture we’ve collectively established as an organization, and I would like to thank each and every one of our employees for their commitment to maintaining our culture with each other and with our clients.”

For the 2023 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly-traded Canadian companies based on revenue, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change. In total, 90 companies earned the 2023 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

Timbercreek has proudly established a culture that inspires leadership among our employees throughout the organization, regardless of gender or job title. This brand of leadership has cultivated an environment of diversity for thought, which has increased collaboration and produced results that help our clients thrive. Timbercreek has achieved equal gender representation throughout the organization, inspired by the diversity of the executive leadership team.

“Being recognized by The Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here for another year is an important reminder that our company is making an impact on our industry,” said Tamblyn. “We remain committed to building and improving our culture, while ensuring we remain an organization our employees and clients are proud to call a partner.”

The 2023 Women Lead Here list is in the April 2023 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday March 25 th , 2023 and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

About Timbercreek

Timbercreek Financial is the publicly traded investment entity of Timbercreek Capital, one of Canada’s leading alternative asset class investment managers, focused on providing structured financing solutions to experienced real estate owners and investors across selectively identified urban centres primarily in Canada, United States, Ireland/UK.

Founded in 1999, Timbercreek is one of Canada’s leading alternative asset class managers, defined by its belief in an active, direct-investment style, and value-oriented investment philosophy. To learn more visit www.timbercreek.com

