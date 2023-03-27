CIO Celebrates Innovations in Business Technology with 2023 CIO 100 & Hall of Fame Awards

Boston, MA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundry’s CIO – the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership – is pleased to recognize the 2023 CIO 100 award winners and Hall of Fame inductees. Winners, attendees, and the industry at-large will come together this summer at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards on August 14th-16th at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA to celebrate and recognize visionary, compassionate, and collaborative IT leaders.



"Celebrating the CIO 100 winners, one of the most prestigious awards in the technology industry, is a great privilege for us each year,” stated Nicole Peck, VP and GM for Foundry Events North America. "We eagerly anticipate reuniting with familiar faces and the newest Hall of Fame inductees at this stunning location this upcoming summer to commemorate remarkable achievements, establish new connections, and gain valuable insights from the foremost IT executives and CIOs on the future of the industry. We are honored to showcase their successes and inspire others to follow in their footsteps as we collectively navigate the ever-evolving landscape of digital transformation."

This year’s symposium theme, “Destination: Excellence,” will be centered around the 2023 award-winners who will share stories of leadership, innovation, and their experiences with the latest technologies including generative AI, automation, quantum and more. Their accomplishments will be front-and-center over the event’s three days, as the industry reconnects, learns, and engages with each other for a fun, insightful, and memorable experience.

This year’s featured conference keynote speakers include:

Keynote: What’s Your Legacy ? with Brad Meltzer , Best-Selling Author & “America’s Historian.”

? with , Best-Selling Author & “America’s Historian.” Keynote: The Five Levers Required to Scale Your Digital Business with Meredith Whalen , Chief Research Officer, IDC.

with , Chief Research Officer, IDC. Keynote: And the Answer Is – Why Is It Better to Be a Generalist? with Ken Jennings, Greatest Jeopardy! Player of All Time, Jeopardy! Co-Host & Best-Selling Author.





Several features added to this year’s agenda include sponsorship opportunities. These features include:

Leadership masterclass: Sessions designed for senior IT leaders, featuring candid presentations from peers and interactive discussions focused on critical executive level responsibilities.

Sessions designed for senior IT leaders, featuring candid presentations from peers and interactive discussions focused on critical executive level responsibilities. The digital poster program: CIO 100 award winners present a summary of their project in an interactive, digital, and engaging format.

CIO 100 award winners present a summary of their project in an interactive, digital, and engaging format. Deep dive sessions: Focused on cloud, the future of work, and customer experience, these sessions offer best-in-class case studies and a forum for in-depth discussions on these critical topics.

Focused on cloud, the future of work, and customer experience, these sessions offer best-in-class case studies and a forum for in-depth discussions on these critical topics. Coffee & conversation with award-winning CIOs: Hall of Fame inductees and CIOs from award-winning organizations meet with attendees in small group conversations to network, provide feedback on ideas, and offer insights about career development and leadership.

“This year’s class of award winners have distinguished themselves with many groundbreaking projects using AI, quantum computing, facial recognition, analytics and more,” said Anne McCrory, Group Vice President, Customer Experience and Operations, Events, at Foundry and the chair of the 2023 CIO awards programs. “Their innovations improve customer experiences, track sustainability, and reduce risk, and have novel applications across industries, from pharma and healthcare to manufacturing, retail, software, and more. We look forward to highlighting their great accomplishments at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in August.”

Leading technology companies supporting the event are PwC, Andela, KPMG, Protiviti, RingCentral, Compucom, and CoreStack. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities here .

Please visit www.cio100.com to learn more about the conference and to register.

2023 CIO 100 Hall of Fame Inductees:

Chris Bedi, Chief Digital Information Officer, ServiceNow

Barbara Cooper-Jones, CIO, Ginnie Mae

Jim Fowler, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Nationwide

David Germain, Group CIO, QBE Insurance

Ghada M. Ijam, CIO, Federal Reserve System

Sheila Jordan, SVP and Chief Digital Technology Officer, Honeywell

Adriana Karaboutis, Global Chief Information & Digital Officer, National Grid plc

Srini Koushik, EVP and CTO, Rackspace Technology

Bianca Lochner, CIO, City of Scottsdale

Ralph Loura, Former SVP and CIO, Lumentum

James (Jim) Swanson, EVP and CIO, Johnson & Johnson





2023 CIO 100 Award Winners:

ABB Electrification

ABM Industries

Accenture

Adient

Adobe

Advent eModal

Aflac

AFS Logistics

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Align Technology

Ally Financial

Atlantic Health System

Avery Dennison Corporaton

Avnet Inc

Belcorp

Bellin and Gundersen Health System

CareSource

CarMax

Carrier

Cherokee Nation

ChristianaCare

City and County of San Francisco

City of Seguin

College of Southern Nevada

Community Behavioral Health

ConocoPhillips

CVS Health

Dairyland Power Cooperative

Deloitte

Discount Tire

Dow Inc.

Eastman

Eli Lilly and Company

Enlyte

Equinix

Estée Lauder Companies

Exelon

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, U.S. DoT

FedEx Services

Fresenius Medical Care

Generac Power Systems

General Motors

Glendale, AZ

Great Wolf Resorts

Honeywell

ICON International Inc

Intel Corporation

Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Johnson & Johnson

Kaiser Permanente

King County

Lenovo

Lexmark International

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk

Mastercard

Mattel, Inc.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Miami University

MITRE

Mr. Cooper

NJ TRANSIT

Novant Health

OHLA-USA

Oshkosh Corporation

Owens Corning

Penn Medicine - University of Pennsylvania Health System

PepsiCo Inc

Pfizer

Qualcomm

Red Hat, Inc.

Reed Smith

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Rockwell Automation

Samsara

San Francisco International Airport

Stanford Health Care

State Street Corp

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center | University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Synchrony

Sysco Corporation

Teladoc Health

The Hartford

The New School

The Procter & Gamble Company

The University of Texas at San Antonio

TIAA

T-Mobile

Tractor Supply Company

Truist Financial Corporation

TruStone Financial Credit Union

UNC Health

UPS

UST

Verizon

Visa, Inc.

Western Digital

Workit Health

Your Health Idaho

About the US CIO 100 Awards:

The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Coverage of the 2023 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at www.cio.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event.

About the US CIO Hall of Fame Awards:

The US CIO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine’s 20th anniversary celebration. CIO continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs – now numbering 190 – during the CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

About CIO:

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry, an IDG, Inc. company. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com. Follow CIO on Twitter: @CIOonline & @CIOevents or on LinkedIn or Facebook.