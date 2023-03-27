CIO Celebrates Innovations in Business Technology with 2023 CIO 100 & Hall of Fame Awards

Boston, MA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundry’s CIO – the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership – is pleased to recognize the 2023 CIO 100 award winners and Hall of Fame inductees. Winners, attendees, and the industry at-large will come together this summer at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards on August 14th-16th at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA to celebrate and recognize visionary, compassionate, and collaborative IT leaders.
"Celebrating the CIO 100 winners, one of the most prestigious awards in the technology industry, is a great privilege for us each year,” stated Nicole Peck, VP and GM for Foundry Events North America. "We eagerly anticipate reuniting with familiar faces and the newest Hall of Fame inductees at this stunning location this upcoming summer to commemorate remarkable achievements, establish new connections, and gain valuable insights from the foremost IT executives and CIOs on the future of the industry. We are honored to showcase their successes and inspire others to follow in their footsteps as we collectively navigate the ever-evolving landscape of digital transformation."
This year’s symposium theme, “Destination: Excellence,” will be centered around the 2023 award-winners who will share stories of leadership, innovation, and their experiences with the latest technologies including generative AI, automation, quantum and more. Their accomplishments will be front-and-center over the event’s three days, as the industry reconnects, learns, and engages with each other for a fun, insightful, and memorable experience.
This year’s featured conference keynote speakers include:
- Keynote: What’s Your Legacy? with Brad Meltzer, Best-Selling Author & “America’s Historian.”
- Keynote: The Five Levers Required to Scale Your Digital Business with Meredith Whalen, Chief Research Officer, IDC.
- Keynote: And the Answer Is – Why Is It Better to Be a Generalist? with Ken Jennings, Greatest Jeopardy! Player of All Time, Jeopardy! Co-Host & Best-Selling Author.
Several features added to this year’s agenda include sponsorship opportunities. These features include:
- Leadership masterclass: Sessions designed for senior IT leaders, featuring candid presentations from peers and interactive discussions focused on critical executive level responsibilities.
- The digital poster program: CIO 100 award winners present a summary of their project in an interactive, digital, and engaging format.
- Deep dive sessions: Focused on cloud, the future of work, and customer experience, these sessions offer best-in-class case studies and a forum for in-depth discussions on these critical topics.
- Coffee & conversation with award-winning CIOs: Hall of Fame inductees and CIOs from award-winning organizations meet with attendees in small group conversations to network, provide feedback on ideas, and offer insights about career development and leadership.
“This year’s class of award winners have distinguished themselves with many groundbreaking projects using AI, quantum computing, facial recognition, analytics and more,” said Anne McCrory, Group Vice President, Customer Experience and Operations, Events, at Foundry and the chair of the 2023 CIO awards programs. “Their innovations improve customer experiences, track sustainability, and reduce risk, and have novel applications across industries, from pharma and healthcare to manufacturing, retail, software, and more. We look forward to highlighting their great accomplishments at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in August.”
Leading technology companies supporting the event are PwC, Andela, KPMG, Protiviti, RingCentral, Compucom, and CoreStack.
Please visit www.cio100.com to learn more about the conference and to register.
2023 CIO 100 Hall of Fame Inductees:
- Chris Bedi, Chief Digital Information Officer, ServiceNow
- Barbara Cooper-Jones, CIO, Ginnie Mae
- Jim Fowler, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Nationwide
- David Germain, Group CIO, QBE Insurance
- Ghada M. Ijam, CIO, Federal Reserve System
- Sheila Jordan, SVP and Chief Digital Technology Officer, Honeywell
- Adriana Karaboutis, Global Chief Information & Digital Officer, National Grid plc
- Srini Koushik, EVP and CTO, Rackspace Technology
- Bianca Lochner, CIO, City of Scottsdale
- Ralph Loura, Former SVP and CIO, Lumentum
- James (Jim) Swanson, EVP and CIO, Johnson & Johnson
2023 CIO 100 Award Winners:
- ABB Electrification
- ABM Industries
- Accenture
- Adient
- Adobe
- Advent eModal
- Aflac
- AFS Logistics
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Align Technology
- Ally Financial
- Atlantic Health System
- Avery Dennison Corporaton
- Avnet Inc
- Belcorp
- Bellin and Gundersen Health System
- CareSource
- CarMax
- Carrier
- Cherokee Nation
- ChristianaCare
- City and County of San Francisco
- City of Seguin
- College of Southern Nevada
- Community Behavioral Health
- ConocoPhillips
- CVS Health
- Dairyland Power Cooperative
- Deloitte
- Discount Tire
- Dow Inc.
- Eastman
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Enlyte
- Equinix
- Estée Lauder Companies
- Exelon
- Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, U.S. DoT
- FedEx Services
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Generac Power Systems
- General Motors
- Glendale, AZ
- Great Wolf Resorts
- Honeywell
- ICON International Inc
- Intel Corporation
- Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kaiser Permanente
- King County
- Lenovo
- Lexmark International
- Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk
- Mastercard
- Mattel, Inc.
- Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority
- Miami University
- MITRE
- Mr. Cooper
- NJ TRANSIT
- Novant Health
- OHLA-USA
- Oshkosh Corporation
- Owens Corning
- Penn Medicine - University of Pennsylvania Health System
- PepsiCo Inc
- Pfizer
- Qualcomm
- Red Hat, Inc.
- Reed Smith
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Rockwell Automation
- Samsara
- San Francisco International Airport
- Stanford Health Care
- State Street Corp
- Sunbelt Rentals, Inc
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center | University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Synchrony
- Sysco Corporation
- Teladoc Health
- The Hartford
- The New School
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- The University of Texas at San Antonio
- TIAA
- T-Mobile
- Tractor Supply Company
- Truist Financial Corporation
- TruStone Financial Credit Union
- UNC Health
- UPS
- UST
- Verizon
- Visa, Inc.
- Western Digital
- Workit Health
- Your Health Idaho
