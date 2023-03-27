Jounce Therapeutics Enters Into Agreement to Be Acquired by Concentra Biosciences for $1.85 in Cash per Share Plus Contingent Value Rights

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) (“Jounce” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Concentra Biosciences, LLC (“Concentra”) will acquire Jounce for $1.85 in cash per share plus a non-tradeable contingent value right (the “CVR”).

The $1.85 per share upfront consideration represents a premium of approximately 75% to Jounce’s closing share price immediately prior to the March 14, 2023 public disclosure of Concentra’s acquisition proposal.

Following a thorough review process conducted with the assistance of its legal and financial advisors, Jounce’s Board of Directors has determined that the acquisition by Concentra – of which Tang Capital Partners, LP is the controlling shareholder – is in the best interests of all Jounce shareholders, and has unanimously approved the merger agreement.

Jounce’s Board of Directors is no longer recommending the proposed all-share merger transaction (the “Redx Business Combination”) with Redx Pharma Plc (AIM:REDX) (“Redx”). The Jounce Board of Directors has notified Redx of the withdrawal of its recommendation in favor of the Redx Business Combination and termination of the co-operation agreement dated February 23, 2023 between Jounce and Redx.

In conjunction with the merger agreement, Jounce is implementing a workforce reduction of approximately 84% of its employees. This reduction is expected to be completed within the next month and Jounce will incur restructuring costs totaling approximately $6.5 million1. The remaining Jounce employees will work to complete the sale of the Company, conduct activities to maximize the value of the CVR, work to ensure that patients on the SELECT and INNATE trials have the opportunity to continue receiving therapy with vopratelimab, JTX-8064 and pimivalimab and to otherwise ensure a smooth transition to Concentra.

Pursuant and subject to the terms of the merger agreement, a subsidiary of Concentra will commence a tender offer by April 7, 2023 to acquire all outstanding shares of Jounce for $1.85 in cash per share at closing plus a non-tradeable CVR representing the right to receive 80% of the net proceeds payable for a period of ten years post-closing from any license or disposition of Jounce’s programs effected within two years of closing and 100% of the potential aggregate value of certain specified potential cost savings.

Closing of the tender offer is subject to certain conditions, including the tender of Jounce shares representing at least a majority of the total number of outstanding shares as of immediately following the consummation of the offer; the availability of at least $110 million of cash and cash equivalents, net of any tail and closing costs, at closing, and other customary conditions. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.



About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

1 This amount is preliminary and subject to change upon completion of the Company’s 10-Q review for the period ended March 31, 2023.