Pulse Lavage Market to be Worth $661.1 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Pulse Lavage Market by Product (Device, Battery, Irrigation Tips & Tubes) Usability (Disposable, Reusable) Power Source (AC, Battery, Gas) Application (Knee, Hip, Spinal Implant, Wound Care) End User (Hospital, Long Term Care) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the pulse lavage market is projected to reach $661.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Pulse lavage devices are used in wound care and surgery to clean and irrigate wounds. They are typically used in orthopedic surgery to clean wounds and remove debris, bacteria, and other contaminants. The pulse lavage system offers various benefits compared to syringes while removing blood and debris to achieve good cement fixation and penetration into the cancellous bone. Pulse lavage prevents microembolization of the marrow contents and minimizes circulatory changes while inserting the prosthesis, reducing the risk of fat embolism. Also, it increases cement strength by removing blood and debris from the bone cavity.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing number of orthopedic procedures, growing aging population, and rising number of sports injuries & road accidents. In addition, untapped developing economies offer opportunities for market growth. However, delayed wound recovery due to high-pressure irrigation and inconsistent medical reimbursement policies hinder this market's growth.

Untapped Developing Countries to Offer Opportunities for Pulse Lavage Market Growth

Pulse lavage manufacturers have the opportunity to expand into new markets, such as emerging economies with growing healthcare infrastructures. These markets may offer significant growth opportunities for pulse lavage devices, particularly as the demand for surgical procedures increases.

Developing countries in Asia and Latin America offers high growth opportunities due to the increasing aging population suffering from non-communicable diseases and growing income level and spending on healthcare. Additionally, governments of various developing nations are taking various initiatives to improve healthcare facilities and patient access to healthcare. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in their healthcare systems, leading to an increase in surgical procedures and the adoption of advanced medical technologies such as pulse lavage.

In addition, owing to the high healthcare cost in developed countries, patients are increasingly looking for more affordable options for their healthcare. The rapidly aging population in developed countries and increasing life expectancy are the two major factors that have significantly strained the developed countries' national healthcare systems, thus limiting healthcare access through long waiting lists and high costs. This is driving patients to pursue cross-border healthcare options, leading to the increased demand for pulse lavage in developing countries.

Pulse Lavage Market: Future Outlook

The pulse lavage market is segmented by product (pulse lavage devices, components and accessories [irrigation tips and tubes, batteries, splash shields, and other components and accessories), usability (disposable pulse lavage systems, semi-disposable pulse lavage systems, and reusable pulse lavage systems), power source (AC-powered, battery-powered, and gas-powered), application (orthopedics & trauma [joint reconstruction and arthroplasty {knee joint, hip joint, and other extremities}, spinal implants], wound care), end user (hospitals & clinics, long-term care facilities, and other end users) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on product, the pulse lavage market is segmented into pulse lavage devices and components & accessories. The components & accessories segment is further categorized into irrigation tips & tubes, batteries, splash shields, and others. The pulse lavage devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. Pulse lavage devices are used to clean the wound, remove debris during joint replacements & infectious agents, and increase cement penetration. The rise in the reported incidence of sports injuries and the prevalence of orthopedic disorders have increased the number of orthopedic surgeries and wound care management, contributing to the high demand for pulse lavage devices.

Based on usability, the pulse lavage market is segmented into disposable pulse lavage systems, semi-disposable pulse lavage systems, and reusable pulse lavage systems. In 2023, the disposable pulse lavage systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pulse lavage market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for disposable pulse lavage systems due to their cost-effectiveness. These systems effectively clean bone and remove debris during joint surgeries, potentially increasing cement penetration into the bone for strengthening implant fixation in orthopedic procedures.

Based on power source, in 2023, the battery-powered segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pulse lavage market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the low maintenance cost and high energy storage capabilities. The batteries provide greater energy density and do not require maintenance to ensure their performance. However, the AC-powered segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. AC-powered devices generally have a portable, reusable power pack that conveniently plugs into a standard wall connection. AC pulse lavage systems are convenient and easy to use for users.

Based on application, in 2023, the pulse lavage market is segmented into orthopedics & trauma and wound care. The orthopedics & trauma segment is further divided into joint reconstruction & arthroplasty and spinal implants. In 2023, the orthopedics & trauma segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pulse lavage market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing prevalence of bone disorders like osteoarthritis and rising incidences of sports injuries.

Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pulse lavage market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the rise in the number of patient visits to hospitals owing to the significant rise in spending on health and the number of hospitals. However, the long-term care facilities segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by owing to its low cost of care and greater convenience for the aging population. In long-term care facilities, pulse lavage may be used for the treatment of chronic wounds, such as pressure ulcers or diabetic foot ulcers, as well as for the prevention of infections in patients with open wounds or surgical incisions. The technique may be particularly useful in cases where traditional wound care methods, such as manual debridement or topical treatments, are ineffective.

Based on geography, the pulse lavage market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the pulse lavage market. The large share of the North American region is attributed to the well-established healthcare system in the region, greater adoption of advanced technologies, high prevalence of non-communicable diseases, presence of a large number of hospitals, growing aging population, and relatively greater access to healthcare.

Some of the key players operating in the pulse lavage market are Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Premier Surgical Ltd. (Ireland) (Atlantic Surgical Ltd.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC (U.S.), Judd Medical Ltd. (U.K.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), C. R. Bard, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Becton Dickinson & Company)(U.S.), Corin Group PLC (A Subsidiary of 2IL Orthopaedics Limited) (U.K.), and De Soutter Medical Limited (U.K.).

Scope of the Report:

Pulse Lavage Market, by Product

Pulse Lavage Devices

Components and Accessories Irrigation Tips and Tubes Batteries Splash Shields Other Components and Accessories



(Note: Other components & accessories include irrigation bags, waste pipes, adaptors, and handpieces)

Pulse Lavage Market, by Usability

Disposable Pulse Lavage Systems

Semi-Disposable Pulse Lavage Systems

Reusable Pulse Lavage Systems

Pulse Lavage Market, by Power Source

AC-Powered

Battery-Powered

Gas-Powered

Pulse Lavage Market, by Application

Orthopedics & Trauma Joint Reconstruction and Arthroplasty Knee Joint Hip Joint Other Extremities Spinal Implants

Wound Care

(Note: Other extremities include ankle, elbow, shoulder, hand/wrist)

Pulse Lavage Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Long-Term Care Facilities

Other End Users

(Note: Other end users include ambulatory surgery centers, homecare settings, and academic & research institutes)

Pulse Lavage Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

