Global Intralogistics Market to Generate USD 145.49 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global Intralogistics Market size generated $47.08 billion in 2022, and is projected to generate $145.49 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2030. The research offers a detailed analysis regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities to highlight changing market dynamics of the market. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to determine fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Equipping the extensive analysis of each and every aspect of the market in 351 pages, accompanied by 261 tables and 218 figures, the report aims to become a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups as they device strategies for next few years to achieve sustainable growth. Moreover, the research outlines the COVID-19 analysis to highlight impact on the global intralogistics market size.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2030 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 47.08 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 145.49 Billion CAGR 15.1% No. of Pages 351 Tables 261 Figures 218 Segments covered Component, End User Industry and Region Drivers High adoption of robotics and automation fuels the market growth. Growth of e-commerce industry is increasing demand for intralogistics systems Opportunities Increasing adoption of UAVs in intralogistics industry to create market opportunities.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the intralogistics industry dynamics based on drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities. The growing popularity of e-commerce industries leads to rising demand for efficient and streamlined intralogistics operations, propelling the market growth. However, high upfront cost of intralogistics systems can be prohibitive for some businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which is expected to hinder the market growth.

Lead Analyst for ICT & Media at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated “introduction of UAVs in intralogistics industry to automate variety of tasks, including inventory management, order picking, and delivery is expected to create new opportunities for the market in the coming years.”

North America accounted for the highest share in the intralogistics market in 2022. This is attributed to the rising trend towards industrial automation as well as the need for improved efficiency & productivity across various industry verticals. There are a number of key players in the North American market for intralogistics, including Honeywell Inc, OMRON Corp., and MHS Global. These companies offer a range of solutions, from robots to automated warehouses and material handling systems that enable industries to improve manufacturing processes, streamline administration, and optimize their logistics operations.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, which enables to encourage the adoption of automation technologies for companies that invest in these solutions is expected to strengthen the market growth. Moreover, governments in several countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have been investing heavily in infrastructure, including the construction of new airports, seaports, and highways. This has improved transportation networks and made it easier to move goods around the region.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and their sub-segments to outline steps to be taken to consolidate presence in the intralogistics industry. This analysis is also helpful in determining highest-revenue generating and fastest-growing segments and taking the next steps accordingly.

The report offers an extensive analysis of competitive landscape of the global intralogistics industry. Some of the major market players in the manufacturing of intralogistics are Daifuku Co. Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group Ag, Honeywell International Inc., Midea Group, Vanderlande, SSI Schaefer Ag, MHS Global, KNAPP Group, Beumer Group Gmbh and Co. Kg, Kardex Group, Muratec Murata Machinery Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, and others.

