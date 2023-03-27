Wish Kicks Off Spring With Week-Long ‘Wishmas’ Shopping Event, Starting March 30

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH) today announced that thousands of deals will be available during its upcoming, week-long Wishmas shopping event.



From March 30 - April 5, shoppers will be able to save big across a wide variety of must-have items, with new ‘super deals’ of up to 40% off revealed every day. Free shipping will also be available on all eligible orders1 over $10. The Wishmas shopping event marks the first in a series of major shopping events planned this year.

“With Spring finally here, we’re excited to be launching our first ‘Wishmas’ shopping event to help our customers save big on their favorite items,” said Joe Yan, CEO of Wish. “We’ve partnered with our merchants to come up with more than 500,000 deals at a variety of price points. Whether it’s a birthday treat or an everyday essential, we have something for everyone.”

More than 500,000 discounted items will be available during the 7 days of Wishmas, with each day highlighting a different category:

March 30 - Home & Garden

March 31 - Cell Phones

April 1 - Jewelry & Accessories

April 2 - Consumer Electronics

April 3 - Women’s Fashion

April 4 - Sports

April 5 - Health & Beauty



“The merchandising events we have planned for 2023 will help strengthen Wish’s position as a destination for Home and Life products - offering a broad variety of high-quality and unique lifestyle products at affordable prices,” concluded Mr. Yan.

The Wishmas shopping event will be supported by brand and performance marketing campaigns running in each of Wish’s key markets - the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy and the U.K..

The launch of Wishmas falls on the heels of Wish announcing the introduction of flat rate shipping last month. Flat rate shipping is available on all eligible orders2 in each of Wish’s key markets. The move is part of a broader effort to improve the shipping experience on Wish which has in recent months, seen a dramatic improvement in on-time delivery rates and a significant reduction in Time to Door (15 days in key markets)3.

To learn more about Wish, visit www.wish.com .

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

Media contact:

Carys Comerford-Green, Wish

press@wish.com

Investor contact:

Ralph Fong, Wish

ir@wish.com

1 Eligible orders are those that are shipped from merchants in China who use our A+ logistics network. All non-eligible orders will continue to incur their own, separate shipping fees.

3 ​​ContextLogic Inc. - Investor Presentation, March 2023.