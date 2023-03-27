Revature Partners with OneTen to Help Drive Economic Prosperity for Black Talent

RESTON, Va., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revature , a leading tech talent enablement firm, today announced that it has joined forces with OneTen , a coalition committed to closing the opportunity gap for Black talent in the United States by working with America’s leading executives, companies and talent developers to hire and advance one million Black individuals without four-year degrees into family-sustaining roles over the decade.



Revature and OneTen will work with companies across the country to fill vacancies while helping candidates build fulfilling careers in tech. This partnership will connect individuals who are looking to kickstart their careers in tech with the training they need to thrive.

Millions of Americans have the potential to build strong careers in tech, but many lack the opportunity to get their foot in the door. Revature was founded to address the opportunity gap in tech and connect future tech talent with the training they need to learn in-demand skills for sought-after jobs at the country’s top employers. This partnership with OneTen will advance those efforts, breaking down barriers to family-sustaining careers for Black aspiring tech professionals.

“We have seen that anyone, of any background and of any means, can achieve their dream with the right opportunity, which is why we are thrilled to partner with OneTen to expand opportunities to Black talent across the country,” said Ashwin Bharath, CEO of Revature. “This partnership is a big step towards building a dynamic and diverse community of highly skilled and creative technology pioneers who can affect change and promote progress.”

Currently, Black professionals make up only 7.4% of the tech workforce , and 79% of jobs paying more than $50,000 require a four-year college degree, automatically excluding the 76% of Black talent over age 25 with relevant experience who don’t have baccalaureate degrees. Through partnering with OneTen, Revature aims to close this gap and provide new tech career pathways for Black talent in the United States.

“We are so excited to partner with Revature, a company with diversity and inclusion deeply embedded in its mission, to help break down the barriers that Black individuals are facing in the tech industry,” said Debbie Dyson, CEO of OneTen. “Our partnership will equip Black talent in tech with the skills they need to secure family-sustaining careers.”

To learn more about Revature and its partnership with OneTen, click here: https://revature.com/oneten/

