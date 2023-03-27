The new EPSO-G Board — Robertas Vyšniauskas, Asta Sungailienė, Liudas Liutkevičius, Tomas Daukantas and Dainius Bražiūnas — was elected

English Lithuanian

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania has appointed the EPSO-G Board for the new term of office, which will be composed of three independent members, Robertas Vyšniauskas, Asta Sungailienė and Liudas Liutkevičius, as well as the members of the Board delegated by the Ministry of Energy, Dainius Bražiūnas and Tomas Daukantas.

The previous Board of the company finished the term in March after a four-year term of office. The new members were appointed following a selection process, which was announced at the beginning of this year.

The independent member elected to the Board, Asta Sungailienė, has many years of experience in leadership, change management and innovation implementation and has been the CEO of “Lietuvos paštas” for the past five years. Prior to that, she worked for more than twenty years in various positions in the SEB Bank Group, as head of “SEB Venture Capital”, Private Banking Department, Operations Division and Data Reconciliation Department, as well as on the boards and supervisory boards of manufacturing, trading and financial services companies.

Liudas Liutkevičius, an independent member with many years of management and work experience in the energy sector, also joins the Board. He is currently Managing Partner of “INVL Asset Management”, a fund investing in renewable energy projects in foreign countries, and has previously held management positions at the Energy Distribution Operator (Energijos skirstymo operatorius, ESO) and the then “Lietuvos dujos”, as well as positions on the management teams, boards and supervisory boards of other energy supply, transmission and distribution companies.

Robertas Vyšniauskas, who will continue to serve on the Board and has also served as its Chairman, is the CEO of “Valstybės investicinis kapitalas”, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of “Klaipėdos nafta” and a member of the Board of “Vilniaus vystymo kompanija”.

Dainius Bražiūnas, Head of the Energy Security Policy Group of the Ministry of Energy, will also continue to serve on the Board, as he has many years of experience in the field of strategic energy projects and the implementation of the state energy security policy, as well as working on the boards of strategic energy companies supervised by the Ministry of Energy.

Tomas Daukantas, Head of the Ministry’s Law and Personnel Group, will continue to serve on the Board and has many years of experience in legal matters, preparation and implementation of strategic business plans, use of financial resources, and control of administrative activities. He has served as a member and chairman of the Board of the Education Exchange and Support Fund and the European Social Fund. He also has teaching experience at Mykolas Romeris University.

The EPSO-G Group consists of the management company EPSO-G, other companies, namely “Amber Grid”, “Baltpool”, “Energy cells”, “Litgrid” and “Tetas”, and the indirectly controlled “GET Baltic”. The rights and responsibilities of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are implemented by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.