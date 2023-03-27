Changes to the Yara Group Executive Board

Oslo, 27 March 2023: Pål Hestad, EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence, has asked to step down from his current position for personal reasons, and will take on a different role in Yara.



“Pål has safely led the Global Plants & Operational Excellence organization through an extraordinary period dominated by a pandemic and war which resulted in a demanding situation for a global operation like ours. Pål has now asked to step down and will continue to work for Yara in a different role. I would like to thank him for his contribution to the Group Executive Board over the past close to three years,” says Svein Tore Holsether, President & CEO.

Pål will continue in the role until his replacement has been found.

Contact

Maria Gabrielsen, Investor Relations

Mobile phone: +47 92090093

Email: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

Tonje Næss, Media Relations

Mobile phone: +47 40844647

Email: tonje.nass@yara.com

