Commercial Printing Market to Reach USD 555.65 Billion By 2032; Rising Demand for Packaging Applications to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the commercial printing market will grow from USD 451.38 billion in 2022 and reach USD 555.65 billion by 2032. Most companies view commercial printing as improving the quality of their marketing and advertising documents. Commercial industries are investing in commercial printing to strengthen their campaigning. Further, with increasing technological advancements, many companies opt for commercial printing due to high-quality printing techniques.



Key Insight of the Commercial Printing Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the commercial printing market. Key factors favoring the growth of the commercial printing market in North America include adopting digital technologies and the rising number of players in regional countries. The expenditure on advertising and marketing and many large-scale and mid-scale organizations are investing in commercial printings. The US has always been at the forefront of adapting and implementing innovative printing technologies in different industries. Further, the increasing number of product releases and launches will lead to deeper penetration of the commercial printing market.



The digital printing segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The printing segment is divided into lithography printing, digital printing, screen printing, flexographic, gravure printing, and others. The digital printing segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Digital printing technology is well-adopted in packaging and labeling applications. This technology reduces the color cost and even provides a return on investment.



The advertising segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The application segment includes advertising, packaging, and publishing. The publishing segment further includes magazines, books, newspapers, and others. The advertising segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Advertising requires the use of high-end documents which can be used for brand promotions. Commercial printing allows for creativity in advertising documents which helps to attract a target customer base.



The image segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The print type segment includes painting, image, printing, and others. The image segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Commercial printing helps in developing high-quality images. These images can be produced in various patterns and colors, which can be used for marketing and advertising purposes.



Advancement in market



In May 2022, a significant player, R.R. Donnelley, launched Helium. Helium is a solution that provides professional access to optimization and specialized printing techniques.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increases profitability of corporates



The marketing and advertising documents also give recipients a quick overview of the company and the information they need to decide. However, getting the printing image is critical if businesses want to transmit the right message with their pamphlets. The most technologically advanced printing equipment and machinery are now included in cutting-edge marketing strategies for business promotion. Printing is significant in making the company’s imprint in the industry and promoting its business. However, the need to deliver excellent quality that sets a company apart from rivals has increased due to the fiercer competition. Fortunately, commercial printing has helped many companies develop, saving them from failure. The audience must be exposed to the brand's voice engagingly and appealingly. So, when it comes to curating the marketing brochure, the companies should rely on a company ready to offer them comprehensive solutions.



Restraint: Complexity in editing



Proofing and editing are more expensive and time-consuming when using a commercial printer, even though digital tools can speed up the editing process. Organizations often tend to edit documents, which is not always possible with commercial printing. This impacts the installation of commercial printings in mid and small-scale commercial industries.



Opportunity: Technological advancements



Technological advancements have enabled new methods for finishing jobs and completing projects. With the development of digital printing, companies can do more than only use renewable resources. Many businesses are attempting to increase print accuracy while lowering waste and emissions. As they don't require any substrate pre-processing and are environmentally benign, UV-cured inks are now in higher demand. They give good print quality, are anti-clogging, and dry quickly. They can also be printed on various substrates, including textiles and plastics. The majority of company functions are getting digitized in today's connected and adaptable business environment. As a result, most businesses are utilizing cloud computing platforms to improve accessibility and communication regardless of platform, location, or time. The industry is being reshaped by this interconnection, enabling the development of cutting-edge solutions that will improve performance and productivity.



Challenge: Lack of awareness in developing regions



In developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, there is a lack of awareness of underdeveloped areas. In underdeveloped and developing countries, many small-scale marketing companies are unaware of commercial printing uses. This leads to the underutilization of commercial printing, which limits the ROI of its investment. Thus, this factor hinders the market's growth in such countries.



Some of the major players operating in the commercial printing market are:



• Acme Printing

• Quad/Graphics Inc.

• Cenveo

• Transcontinental Inc.

• RR Donnelley

• LSC Communications US LLC.

• Dai Nippon Printing

• Gorham Printing, Inc.

• The Magazine Printing Company

• Quebecor World Inc.

• Cimpress plc

• HH Global



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Printing:



• Lithography Printing

• Digital Printing

• Screen Printing

• Flexographic

• Gravure Printing

• Others



By Application:



• Advertising

• Packaging

• Publishing



o Magazines

o Books

o Newspapers

o Others



By Print Type:



• Painting

• Image

• Printing

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



