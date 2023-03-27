The Global Cellular IoT Market is forecast to grow by USD 8073.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellular IoT Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435940/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cellular IoT market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by implementation of cellular IoT modules in smart city infrastructure and building automation, growth in the telecommunications industry and digitalization, and increasing use of cellular IoT in healthcare sector.



The cellular IoT market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By Type

• 3G

• 2G

• 4G

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing applications in vehicle telematics and fleet management as one of the prime reasons driving the cellular IoT market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in industrial automation and rise in recent development in cellular IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cellular IoT market covers the following areas:

• Cellular IoT market sizing

• Cellular IoT market forecast

• Cellular IoT market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cellular IoT market vendors that include Thales, AT and T Inc., Celplan, ETM Matteknik AB, Fibocom Wireless Inc., floLIVE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Shield IoT, Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., Telit IoT Platforms LLC, Texas Instruments Inc., u blox AG, UNISOC Shanghai Technologies Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Also, the cellular IoT market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

