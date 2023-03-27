The Global Casing and Cementation Hardware Market is forecast to grow by $2277.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Casing and Cementation Hardware Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435937/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the casing cementation hardware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in upstream oil and gas operations, rise in global demand for oil and gas, and increasing active rig count.



The casing cementation hardware market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Type

• Casing hardware

• Cementation hardware



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of intelligent well-completion technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the casing cementation hardware market growth during the next few years. Also, the declining cost of raw materials and rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the casing cementation hardware market covers the following areas:

• Casing cementation hardware market sizing

• Casing cementation hardware market forecast

• Casing cementation hardware market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading casing cementation hardware market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., Centek Holdings Ltd., DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL, Drillstar Industries, Ferro-Tube Oil Tools Co. LP, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., Innovex, Inrock Drilling Systems Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., Neoz Energy Pvt Ltd., PAO TMK, Sledgehammer Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd., Summit Casing Equipment, Techint, Trican Well Service Ltd., Vallourec SA, Weatherford International Plc, WellPartner AS, and NOV Inc. Also, the casing cementation hardware market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435937/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________